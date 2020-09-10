Federal 'surge' team coming to Columbia for COVID testing as White House expert visits USC

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's capital will get help testing people for COVID-19 from a federal "surge" team, a top White House official overseeing the nation's response to the pandemic said Thursday, even as she praised the University of South Carolina's handling of cases.

As part of a federal initiative for getting hotspots under control, a "surge testing team" will descend on Columbia by early next week in an effort to diagnose more people who have the disease but show no symptoms. Over the past two weeks, Richland County has South Carolina's highest rate of new cases and the third highest positive test rate, according to state public health data.

“We want to ensure that cases are found because people will be enormously responsible if they know that they’re positive and they will do the actions that they need to protect others,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the lead coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force.

The federal team will provide all of the testing supplies and lab work for up to 5,000 tests daily for two weeks, Marshall Taylor, interim director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That should allow for a quick turnaround. A national shortage of supplies caused lab backlogs in July that delayed test results for a week or more.

The two sites in Columbia where the testing will be available has not yet been determined, he said.

"It's a great resource, and we're really appreciative of them bringing that to South Carolina," Taylor said.

The number of people getting tests has dropped in recent days, despite hundreds of free test sites set up around the state.

Taylor attributed that at least partly to testing fatigue, along with people not wanting to undergo the discomfort of having a swab stuck deep up their nostril. But testing numbers should go back up as those tests are replaced by widespread saliva tests, like those USC offers all students and employees for free on campus, as well as swabs that don't go "all the way up in the nasal cavity," he said.

"The times of the uncomfortable tests are hopefully soon behind us," he said, adding, "I think there are a lot of asymptomatic people walking out with the disease who don’t have symptoms who don’t think they need to get tested. And those are the people we really want to get tested so they can take the appropriate steps to protect their family and friends."

DHEC is working with USC on rolling out saliva testing beyond the school's main campus, starting with a limited event in Aiken last week. It could be weeks before the tests, which involve spitting in a tube, are available statewide, Taylor said.

"I do think saliva testing is the testing of the future," he said.

Visiting USC's campus Thursday, Birx praised the school's leadership, saying the state's largest college "tackled a very difficult issue head on with a very dynamic plan."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

USC has among the most COVID-19 cases of any college campus in the country. The state's flagship college reported its lab has diagnosed 1,904 students and employees since Aug. 1.

School administrators continue to plead with students to be responsible by avoiding mass gatherings at off-campus parties and inside bars. So many students needed to go into quarantine that USC rented all rooms at a hotel near campus for a month. More than half of the 20 houses in the Greek Village are under quarantine.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC consultant, told the agency's governing board Thursday the state is no longer on a downward trend in cases. She said the peak in mid-to-late July was followed by at least five weeks of dropping numbers.

"We've recently started to see a little increase," Traxler said. "It's too early to say whether it will be significant. We want to encourage everyone to do what they were doing. We were seeing that steady decline. As we go into flu season, also please get your flu shot."

Birx warned the virus is spreading from neighborhood and family gatherings, where people assume they are safe because they know the other people and do not think they have the virus.

"I want to tell you, you can't tell," Birx said. "So if, over Labor Day, you had a family gathering and you had your mask off and you were close together, please go tested."

Students' return to campus at both of South Carolina's two biggest colleges, USC and Clemson University, has been met with images of crowded bars and large gatherings, with some students dismissing the threat due to the lower risk of complications among young, healthy people. COVID-19 cases tripled at Clemson in the past two weeks.

USC president Bob Caslen said in a statement that he was "honored" to host Birx on campus.

"We remain committed to testing as much as we can in order to identify all our positive cases, take care of them, and get them back into the classroom as soon as possible," he said.

Later Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC held a joint news conference to assure residents that whenever a vaccine is available, they'll be ready to distribute it.

But there won't be enough in the first shipment for widespread vaccination. Priority must go to people at most risk of contracting the disease and getting seriously ill or dying from it, including medical personnel, nursing home residents and first responders, said Stephen White, DHEC's director of immunizations.

"There are many months to go before the vaccine will be available in mass quantities," he said.

Andy Shain contributed to this report.