Face mask debates kick-off in Summerville and Mt. Pleasant, health experts chime in

Summerville and Mount Pleasant have been the center of mask debates in the Lowcountry with updated mask ordinances recently being approved.

In the last few weeks, residents have gathered at council meetings for both towns to voice their concerns around government enforced mask mandates. Some residents cited religious belief concerns around wearing masks and others questioned the effectiveness of mask usage in general.

Summerville Mayor Rickey Waring said the motivation behind making sure the town has a mask ordinance comes from conversations with medical experts. Every expert he has spoken with has asked the town to keep the ordinance, he said.

"They feel like overall it's helping" he said.

At a Summerville town council meeting on Sept. 10 only one out of dozens of residents spoke out in support of a mask ordinance.

"You're not going to make everybody happy," said Diane Frankenburger, the owner of People, Places & Quilts in downtown Summerville.

At a Tuesday council meeting in Mount Pleasant, members voted to reinstate a mask mandate for certain businesses. The mandate calls for residents over the age of 12 to wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and town owned buildings.

Employees of businesses that involve face-to-face interaction are also required to wear masks. The punishment for not following the mandate is a $25 fine. The rules expire in around two months.

The town of Summerville approved a similar ordinance at a Sept. 10 council meeting. That rule is scheduled to expire on Sept. 30.

Prior to the Sept. 10 meeting, the town mandated masks be worn in all food and retail establishments.

Michael Sweat is the director of the Medical University of South Carolina's Division of Global and Community Health. He said since the emergence of the pandemic researchers have been conducting ongoing studies around mask wearing and social distancing.

The Lancet medical journal published an analysis back in June of 172 studies across 16 countries. Social distancing of at least one meter was strongly associated with protection from COVID in the analysis.

The use of a face masks was also effective. The analysis highlighted that more evidence is needed to determine which type of masks works the best.

"Even a basic surgical mask can help," Sweat said.

Surgical masks block out 75 percent of respiratory droplets, he said. When a person coughs, respiratory droplets get into the atmosphere and typically land six feet in front of a person.

Social distancing helps but a mask stops the droplets from getting into the atmosphere. It reduces the droplets to almost nothing, Sweat said.

“That’s the value of the mask," he said.

One of the biggest arguments at the Summerville town council meeting with residents involved the touching and adjusting of masks. Some residents argued that because of this masks do more harm than good.

Sweat said that could simply be solved with frequent hand-washing and mindfulness. The alternative of not wearing a mask at all is worse he said.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he agreed with the advice from medical experts around mask usage at a Sept. 1 council meeting.

"I will take their advice and I will trust them because we have a duty to public health in Mount Pleasant," he said.

Resident Jacqueline Klingenberg argued that masks don't protect people from the virus at the same meeting. She said doesn't believe there is asymptomatic spread.

With most viral illnesses, a person becomes contagious when they show symptoms. Something like a cough spreads out the virus.

COVID-19 is an unusual virus, Sweat said. Many people become infectious to others before they have symptoms.

“That's one reason we believe COVID has spread so rapidly," he said.

Lior Rennert is a biostastics professor in Clemson University's Department of Public Health Sciences.

In the studies he's reviewed, most insist on the effectiveness of mask usage and requirements.

A June study out of the University of Iowa looked at all statewide mask ordinances issued between April and May. Daily COVID-19 case rates declined by two percent in 21 days after mask mandates were approved.

Rennert said ideally a mask requirement for all public spaces would probably be the best. At minimum there should requirements for wearing a mask indoors.

“You’re in close contact with other individuals, there's circulated air," he said.

A mask helps to mitigate the risk of being in an environment with circulated air, he said. It's the same reason why experts suggest rolling down a window and wearing a mask in a car with someone who has potentially been exposed.

Summerville Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt said she voted to approve the town's current ordinance because she saw it as the next step to ending it completely.

"It is affecting people," she said, "It affects all of us."

Many officials and residents agree that any mask ordinances should be temporary until cases decline. But experts argue that is a potentially dangerous mindset.

Rennert and Sweat compare it to what was seen earlier this year in the Charleston area. After restrictions were lifted when daily COVID-19 cases started to drop, the area saw a spike in cases in June.

"The number of cases exploded," Rennert said.

The same thing would likely happen if mask usage abruptly stopped before a vaccine, experts say. It’s widely known now that COVID is an incredibly contagious virus, Sweat said.

“When the numbers go down its really important for people to continue distancing," he said.

Sweat isn't surprised that mask ordinances have caused such a large debate. It taps into the issue of people not wanting to be told how to live their lives, he said.

Some of the misinformation that has gotten around, he said, is probably from residents seeking out information that gives them comfort and aligns with their beliefs.

"We all do it, even scientists," he said.