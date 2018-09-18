Five buses, seven ambulances, one U-Haul truck.
One-hundred-and-eleven residents, 72 employees, 68 family members.
Seven days, six nights, 17 pets.
All told, one James Island assisted living community spent about $400,000 to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Florence.
"It is a significant financial undertaking," said Kimberly Borts, the director of charitable giving at Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community.
At least some of the evacuation costs will be covered by Bishop Gadsden's insurance policy, but during past storms, that hasn't always been the case. Bishop Gadsden staff worked closely with the state health department last week to ensure that the language Gov. Henry McMaster used in his evacuation order for health care facilities would qualify nursing homes for insurance reimbursement.
When Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016 and forced the home to evacuate, Bishop Gadsden's insurance policy only covered $25,000 in expenses.
This time, most Bishop Gadsden residents decamped to Kanuga, a conference center in Hendersonville, N.C. Both facilities are affiliated with the Episcopal Church. A smaller number were transferred via ambulance to LMC Extended Care in Lexington. Bishop Gadsden, located off Camp Road, accommodates a range of residents, including those who live independently in apartments, as well as patients diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Many require around-the-clock medical care.
Moving all these people literally takes years of planning, Borts explained.
"We basically plan for evacuation 12 months out of the year," she said. "We really do not have an option. We have to evacuate."
Bishop Gadsden wasn't the only nursing home that evacuated its residents last week. Twenty-four nursing homes are located in Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry counties, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and none were granted exceptions to the governor's evacuation order.
Denise Dickinsen, vice president of Lutheran Homes of South Carolina, said Franke at Seaside, a retirement community in Mount Pleasant, evacuated 94 residents and 68 staff members to a sister facility in Chapin.
"This is the second time we've done it in three years," Dickinsen said. "It was definitely the right choice at the time. We follow the governor’s orders."
Health care facilities, including nursing homes and hospitals, may request the right to "shelter in place" to avoid evacuation. It was clear last week, Borts said, that those requests filed by nursing homes in the evacuation zone would be denied by DHEC. But the decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.
Medical University Hospital in Charleston, for example, was given permission to shelter in place. Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach was not.
Borts said Bishop Gadsden draws up contracts with bus and ambulance companies months in advance of hurricane season. And even though the facility had an arrangement in place with Kanuga, the decision to evacuate still required a bit of maneuvering. Kanuga had to ask groups with existing reservations to cancel their plans. Bishop Gadsden residents needed virtually every room in the main lodge.
Staff members were allowed to bring their family members and pets free of charge. All those people required rooms, too.
"It’s challenging to figure out where is the best place to go," Borts said. "This storm, in particular, was very hard to predict."
Hendersonville is located about 250 miles northwest of Charleston, but that didn't stop the mountain town from being slammed with wind and rain from the hurricane on Sunday. Bishop Gadsden residents didn't make it back to the Lowcountry until Monday afternoon.
"Overall, it was a very challenging and traumatic experience, especially for our residents," Borts said, "but they handled it so beautifully."