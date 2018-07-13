The Duke Endowment recently awarded $1.3 million to the Medical University of South Carolina to establish a palliative care telehealth program.
The new initiative will allow palliative care providers at MUSC to deliver comfort care and end-of-life care to patients at hospitals across the state, particularly in rural areas.
“With help from The Duke Endowment, and as a leader in palliative care and telehealth, we are incredibly excited to increase access to these services," said Lauren Seidenschmidt, MUSC Health palliative care program manager, in a press release. "The need is great in our state, and we are so pleased to be able to do even more to meet it.”
Charleston vets may access clinical trials
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center was recently chosen to participate in a partnership between the VA and the National Cancer Institute, NCI.
According to a press release about the program, the partnership will enable more veterans in Charleston to gain access to clinical trials underway at the NCI.
"Such trials typically test cutting-edge experimental treatments such as precision-medicine therapies based on patients’ genetic profiles, or immunotherapies that harness patients’ own immune systems to bring about cures," the press release explained.
Ralph H. Johnson VAMC Director and Chief Executive Officer Scott Isaacks said these trials may help patients diagnosed with brain tumors, breast cancer, colon and pancreatic cancers, among other diseases.
This collaborative effort will help further research, hopefully leading to better understanding and treatment options for cancers that are most prevalent in the veteran population, and benefiting the citizens of this country who struggle with these diseases at the same time," Isaacks said.
New practices opens in West Ashley
A new medical practice catering to infants, children and adults is now open in West Ashley. Generation Pediatrics and Internal Medicine is located at 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd.
Matthew Kornegay is a graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina and previously worked at Plantation Pediatrics.
For more information about the practice, or to make an appointment as a new patient, visit www.generationsmed.com.
Breast medicine practice moves
The Breast Place recently announced it has moved locations. The practice is now operating at 4975 Lacross Road, Suite 110, in North Charleston, near Mall Drive.
It was formerly located on Tricom Street behind Trident Medical Center.
A press release about the move explained the new office is larger and centrally located to all patients.
