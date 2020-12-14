Dorchester District 2 students to move back to an all-virtual model

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester District 2 students will spend the first two weeks of January at home in a return to an all-virtual school model.

At the school board meeting Monday night, members voted to support the district's plan to move out of the current hybrid learning model to all-online classes for two weeks starting Jan 4.

The decision came after school administrators met at a districtwide workshop last week to discuss the potential of fully opening all schools. There they agreed to go virtual for two weeks instead of in-person five days a week.

"We’re just not ready," said board member Justin Farnsworth. “Nobody wants to be here.”

On Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County. Nearly 7,000 cases of the virus have been reported in the county this year.

Dorchester is currently labeled as having a high COVID-19 incidence report by DHEC. This also comes after DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye disclosed last week that he tested positive for the virus.

Though he was not able to attend the meeting, he forwarded his staff's recommendation to the board.

After the two weeks of online-only instruction, the district on Jan. 19 will return to the hybrid model. Students will spend half of the week doing virtual work and the other half in school.

If the COVID-19 disease level is low in Dorchester County, the district will move to a full-time, in-person model on Feb 2.

"There is no right answer," said board Chairwoman Tanya Robinson.

Several teachers also attended and spoke out against the board considering moving to a full-time, five-day model. On the board's agenda was a tabled motion from the November meeting to vote to move students back to a face-to-face model in January.

That motion was rescinded with Robinson saying that the board has traditionally voted to support all of the superintendent's decisions and recommendations.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

She said the board does not make the call to go back to school full time or remain virtual. Though they can override choices, the power remains with the superintendent.

"We do trust the leadership," she said. "We may not always like it, but we trust it."

Denise Landers is a second grade teacher at William M. Reeves Jr. Elementary School. She is also a former teacher of the year winner and a breast cancer survivor.

She said on Monday that if the board had decided to move to a face-to-face, five-day model in January she would not have returned to teach.

She has a compromised immune system and a husband that is considered high risk. She lost her mother-in-law to the virus as well.

“Unfortunately, there are still people in our community who refuse to take precautions," she said.

Nicole Stewart, a sixth grade teacher at Oakbrook Middle School, said she was speaking on behalf of teachers who were too scared to speak out of fear of how the community will treat them.

Many have been bullied over fearing for their health, she said. She promised that almost all teachers want to return to normal.

"But not at the cost of anyone's health," she said.

Barbara Crosby, a retired educator, was the only board member to vote against supporting the superintendent's recommendation. She said she didn't know that a return to virtual was being considered.

Meanwhile, Charleston County schools will remain on track with its current model of five days a week of in-person instruction. District officials announced the news Monday night, citing evidence of low community spread of the virus within classrooms.

Students will return to school full-time following winter break on Jan. 4.