Dorchester County to introduce mobile COVID-19 testing sites

With county buildings expected to reopen to the public on Monday with safety guidelines, Dorchester County is also looking to ramp up COVID-19 testing in the area.

Next week, Dorchester will offer mobile coronavirus testing at different locations in partnership with the Fetter Health Care Network. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, Dorchester County has reported more than 100 cases of the coronavirus.

The health department estimates that there are at least 676 cases.

Testing sites will be placed in Summerville, Ridgeville, Harleyville, St. George and North Charleston. Tiffany Norton, a spokeswoman with the county, said locations were chosen based on their ability to allow for testing to be available throughout the county and their access to sufficient space for equipment.

"The mobile testing sites will also provide better data to DHEC to better understand and track the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state," she said.

Starting on Monday, the testing locations will rotate in the county. The first location will be at Williams Memorial Elementary on South Metts Street in St. George. Then it will switch to Miles Road Baptist Church in Summerville on Wednesday.

Dorchester County mobile testing sites Testing and screenings will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday at the following locations: May 18: Williams Memorial Elementary in St. George

May 20: Miles Road Baptist Church in Summerville

May 22: Cathedral of Praise in North Charleston

May 26: Clayhill Elementary in Ridgeville

May 28: Alston Middle School in Summerville

June 3: Odyssey Education Center in Harleyville

June 5: Dorchester Presbyterian in Summerville

The county is asking residents to practice social distancing and wear face coverings when arriving at the locations.

Mobile testing kicked off more in the tri-county area after the Fetter Health Care Network partnered with the Charleston County Public Safety Directorate earlier this month to create multiple testing locations to reach rural communities.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Though African Americans in South Carolina make up 27 percent of the population, DHEC has found that they make up 45 percent of all reported COVID-19 cases and 54 percent of deaths.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring said he is glad to see the increase in testing. So far the county and town have been pretty fortunate with few numbers of reported cases, he said.

"The more people we can get tested the better off we are," he said.

Screenings and testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday. To help potentially avoid long wait times, residents are advised to do a pre-screening with the Fetter Health Care Network on their website at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410.

Aretha R. Jones-Powers said in a press release that her team is proud to work with Dorchester County. She is also grateful to her team for being on the frontline of the pandemic.

“As a community health center, it is our top priority to ensure that every citizen is offered the option to receive COVID-19 testing if they are experiencing symptoms," she said.

One big thing the county wants residents to understand is that these are viral testing locations and not spaces where the public can get an antibody test. These tests will also be given without any out-of-pocket costs to patients.