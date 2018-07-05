Dorchester County is the first in the tri-county area to file suit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and prescribers in an effort to recoup losses from the opioid epidemic.
Dorchester County's lawyers filed the lawsuit June 19, with their representation listed as Charleston attorneys Andy Savage and Paul Tinkler.
Defendants include a list of companies, including Cardinal Health, CVS, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Purdue Pharma, to name a few.
The suit also names a handful of South Carolina-based companies and yet-to-be-named clinics and individuals who the lawyers intend to hold financially responsible.
"We're about getting this money back to the taxpayer," Tinkler said. "That's what these lawsuits are all about."
The suit is part of a larger effort by a coalition of lawyers to win damages from companies they say fueled the opioid epidemic by pushing excessive painkiller prescriptions into the hands of South Carolinians. County councils must approve the decision to file a suit.
Twenty-eight county councils have agreed to file suit in state court, said Matt Yelverton, another Charleston attorney whose firm is representing the counties.
Yelverton said part of the purpose of the litigation is to win back money for the counties to fund future efforts to cope with the opioid epidemic, which killed 616 people in South Carolina in 2016, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Deaths from the epidemic have only worsened in recent years.
The epidemic cost South Carolina about $8.4 billion in 2016 alone, according to a report run by the Hospital Industry Data Institute.
Some counties — including Horry, where the number of deaths from opioid overdose is the worst in the state — are opting to have their cases heard in federal court in Ohio.
In Greenville County, lawyers for the defendants tried to force the case to be heard in federal court. A victory for the lawyers representing the counties came when a South Carolina district judge ordered in May that the case be heard in Greenville Circuit Court.
They say it could bode well as a precedent for the other counties' cases, including Dorchester, where attorneys are arguing or plan to argue that the cases should be heard in front of local juries.