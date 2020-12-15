DHEC wants 'influencers' to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in SC's Black communities

Earlier this month, when South Carolinians first learned that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were going to be distributed in the state, CNN commentator and former state lawmaker Bakari Sellers made a challenge to Gov. Henry McMaster on Twitter.

"I would like to take a COVID vaccination in public with you," Sellers tweeted. "I think it could help bring some trust and encourage others to do so as well."

The tweet followed news of former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton agreeing to get a public dose of the new vaccine for the novel coronavirus to inspire public confidence.

McMaster didn't respond to Sellers on Twitter, but the governor has already told reporters he would get vaccinated when it is time for him to do so.

The tweet showed how much influence celebrities, public figures and politicians have when it comes to showing support in COVID-19 health measures. State health officials recognize this and plan to recruit South Carolina's biggest names to promote vaccinations, especially in the African American community.

Sellers told The Post and Courier he hasn't been contacted by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control but is more than willing to participate in any vaccination campaign.

"We need more Black influencers pushing," Sellers said.

DHEC agrees, too. Their formal vaccine plan states they want to "engage critical, vulnerable and potentially underserved populations to achieve high vaccine acceptance through a strategic communications campaign delivered by trusted influencers.”

The state health agency wouldn't elaborate on who they are tapping for their vaccine campaign.

"We plan to reach out to several public figures to help encourage vaccination as part of our statewide campaign," DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said. "It’s important to remember that vaccines won’t be available for the general public most likely until spring of 2021. ... Promoting vaccination to the general public at this time could be confusing since the limited doses aren’t available for everyone at this time."

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that African Americans are four times more likely to be hospitalized and nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus compared to White patients.

In South Carolina, 27 percent of positive cases as of last week were from Black residents and 65 percent were from the Hispanic community.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist with DHEC, says she understands hesitancy in some ethnic communities to get vaccinated when looking at past misdeeds done by public health agencies.

Notably, there was the infamous Tuskegee Study between 1932 and 1972. In an effort to follow the long-term effects of untreated syphilis, the U.S. Public Health Service never informed hundreds of African American men in Alabama of their diagnosis, gave them placebos and misled them on their procedures.

Bell said a lot has change since then in terms of medical community oversight and that she wants to build trust with certain groups again.

"With the African American community, in particular, there are historic reasons they have that hesitancy ... those sort of shameful practices that were put in place decades ago," Bell said. "The result of those shameful things done historically is that we have things in place now in the scientific and research communities to prevent that from happening again.”

DHEC has been using a public information campaign to reach the Black community in particular. They have online videos featuring Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin and South Carolina music artist Darius Rucker encouraging people to adhere to safety guidelines.

Benjamin said he has not been formally asked by DHEC to take the vaccine or to advocate for it. But he said he'd be willing to get the shot on camera if it went toward building community trust.

"It is important for leaders to lead by example," Benjamin said. "There's enough rampant skepticism in the anti-vax community right now. And that's only obviously compounded, particularly in the African American community, by centuries worth of challenges that we've seen in medicine."