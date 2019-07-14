South Carolina health officials are hopeful the worst of a recent statewide hepatitis A outbreak is over.
Last month, the Department of Health and Environment Control reported 48 confirmed cases of hepatitis A infections. The same number of confirmed cases was also reported in May.
Health department officials think this could potentially be a sign that a decline in cases is imminent.
“I’m hoping that’s the height of the curve," said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, a medical consultant with DHEC's Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
DHEC officially declared a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A in May. This came after the department started seeing rising cases of the virus in November.
South Carolina typically sees 15 to 20 hepatitis A cases a year, Knoche said. The health department has recorded more than 180 cases of the virus since the fall.
"That kind of gives you an idea that we’re seeing more cases than we expected," Knoche said.
The outbreak included 130 hospitalizations and one death. The patient who died lived in the Midlands.
South Carolina's outbreak comes after an ongoing national trend of outbreaks started to emerge in March 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since then, the federal government has reported over 12,000 hospitalizations and more than 200 deaths nationwide.
Kentucky sits at the top of the list with nearly 5,000 reported cases of infection, according to the CDC. In addition to South Carolina, the CDC reports that all southern states, excluding Mississippi, are currently experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak.
Georgia has reported over 460 cases. North Carolina has reported 86 cases and Tennessee has reported nearly 2,000, according to the national health agency.
For South Carolina, DHEC has advised residents to get the hepatitis A vaccine if they have not previously received it. According to Knoche, it is the No. 1 prevention tool.
The department has highlighted four key risk groups in the state they are hoping to connect with. These groups include: Men who have sex with men, drug abusers, people who are homeless and people who are incarcerated.
If anyone in South Carolina falls into one of those risk groups, the health department is offering them free vaccines for the virus. One of the reasons, Knoche said, is that those groups often lack access to health care.
“We’ve been really trying to make relationships," Knoche said.
So far, Aiken County has been the hardest hit by the outbreak, with over 60 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the health department.
At least 60 percent of the cases have been people who fall into one of the four highlighted risks groups, Knoche said.
Lexington County trails Aiken with 33 cases.
Since the outbreak started, DHEC has highlighted several restaurants across the state with employees that had confirmed infections. Last month, the department reported the Zaxby's near the Tanger Outlet in North Charleston had an employee with the infection.
DHEC officials want South Carolina residents to understand that there is more to the outbreak than infected restaurant employees.
"This is not a foodborne outbreak," said DHEC spokeswoman Chris Delcamp.
Over 90 percent of total infection cases in the state didn't originate in a restaurant setting, Knoche said.
According to the CDC, hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus of the same name. Some of the symptoms include nausea, fever and the yellowing of the eyes and skin. The best way to prevent the virus is through the vaccine, Knoche said.
Most people who are infected will recover without long-term health harm. The infection can cause liver failure and death, but experts note that this is rare.
The virus is rarely spread through food, but the CDC explains that it may be passed from person-to-person if an uninfected patient ingests something that has been contaminated with the feces of someone with the virus.
The likelihood of a customer getting the virus from an infected employee in a restaurant setting is low.
“The concern here is not the restaurant. It is with a food handler who has a hepatitis A infection,” Dr. Linda Bell, a state epidemiologist, said in a recent press release.
The virus is more commonly spread through sex or close personal contact with an infected person. Knoche emphasized that an infected person's family and close contacts face the highest risk of infection.
The best thing South Carolina residents can do now is get vaccinated, Knoche explained. For some states, the vaccine is a school requirement.
“In the future, S.C. will make it a school requirement," Knoche said.