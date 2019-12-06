Two days after leaders at the Medical University of South Carolina announced their new $389 million children's hospital would not open until sometime next year, a state inspection report shows the building suffers from "major issues of concern" that "may take 6 weeks" to correct.

At the top of the list: The exhaust system tied to the hospital's backup generators needs "major correction," the report noted.

The Post and Courier obtained a copy of the inspector's notes from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The report touches on other areas of concern, including "structural issue with building louvers," which allow air to flow into a building while keeping water out.

DHEC is charged with inspecting hospital construction projects at various points during the building process. The state agency must greenlight the safety of the building before it opens to patients. The inspections require hospitals to satisfy a number of requirements, but the DHEC report suggests the MUSC project has so far not done so.

The inspector noted as many as 600 "punchlist" items were incomplete. "Close-out documents" were likewise incomplete. And the agency had not been provided "certificate letters from all design professionals at this time." All of these issues must be addressed before the hospital opens.

For years, hospital leaders intended to open the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in October 2019. As that target date approached, the hospital announced the building would open Dec. 14. On Wednesday, the opening was delayed again. A new date hasn't been announced.

On Friday, MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine referred all questions about the building's deficiencies to Robins & Morton, which has handled construction.

"Because we don’t have control over the building yet, they are the only sources that should comment on the details," she said.

Robins & Morton spokesman Joe Forsthoffer said in an email the company was aware of the issues with the emergency generator exhaust system before the DHEC inspection.

"We brought in the mobile generators, at our expense, as a temporary solution while we address those issues," Forsthoffer said. "None of this will increase costs to the hospital."

In May, Modern Healthcare named Robins & Morton the No. 2 general contractor in health care construction in the U.S., based on 2018 revenues. Last year, the company reported $953 million in revenue and constructed 3.5 million square feet in completed health care construction projects in 19 states, according to a company press release.

MUSC originally intended to spend $350 million on the new children's hospital. During early planning stages, its cost grew to $389 million. Most of project was financed through the federal government. More than $100 million was raised privately.

The building will bear the name of local businessman Shawn Jenkins, who contributed $25 million to the new hospital.