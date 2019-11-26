The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has found that by protecting themselves from the flu, residents are indirectly avoiding the unnecessary use of antibiotics.
“Although antibiotics save lives, they are not always the answer," said Dr. B Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control in a press release.
In the midst of flu season, the health department is recommending residents get the flu vaccine to protect themselves from the influenza virus. Though influenza is a respiratory illness, antibiotics are not effective against it.
Being infected with the flu virus does increase a person's chances of contracting other respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia that do often require the use of antibiotics.
But the overuse of antibiotics directly contributes to the development of antibiotic resistant bacteria. That bacteria can be passed on to other people and cause infections that are challenging to treat.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that around 50 percent of antibiotics are prescribed for an incorrect dosage and duration. According to DHEC, more than 2 million people in the U.S. get infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria each year and 23,000 people will die from that infection.
"Taking antibiotics for any reason can lead to increased bacterial resistance in the future, so it is very important to take the right drug at the right dose for the right amount of time," Bell said.
Local nonprofit hosts second annual Ugly Sweater 5K run for Alzheimer's
The ARK, Alzheimer's Family Support Services is looking to build awareness for Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers through the annual Ugly Sweater 5K dash.
The event will take place at 8:45 a.m. Dec 14 at the St. Lutheran Church in Summerville.
Runners are advised to wear their ugliest holiday sweater for a chance to win a prize. All of the proceeds for the event will go to the ARK to help in its mission to support families battling with Alzheimer's.
“Our hope is that the Ugly Sweater 5K Dash participants will have a great time while supporting The ARK’s programs," said Peg Lahmeyer, executive director of The ARK in a press release.
Those interested in the 5K are asked to register at www.TheARKofSC.org by Dec 12.