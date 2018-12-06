Six South Carolina patients have died from the flu so far this season, but the state health department's recent flu report indicates no major changes in flu activity.
Overall, statewide flu activity is moderate.
Three additional deaths were reported during the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, bringing the total this season to six deaths across the state.
Three of those patients died in the Lowcountry.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many health experts highly recommend people get the flu vaccine. According to the CDC, the vaccine notably reduces flu-related illness and complications that could lead to hospitalization.
"Yes, we recommend people still get vaccinated throughout flu season," said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, a physician with the Medical University of South Carolina.
Influenza can cause serious complications, or even death.
According to DHEC, there have been 127 influenza-associated hospitalizations related to the flu this season.
During the 2017-2018 flu season, nearly 300 people across the state died. Most of them were elderly.
New data published by Clover Health this week shows 57 percent of seniors in Charleston have received a flu shot so far this season. Nationally, the average is 60 percent among the elderly.
The flu is commonly spread through sneezing and coughing. The flu vaccine, along with frequent hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes, is recommended to prevent further spreading.