The sensation is like a sharp tap. You'll probably blink, but it doesn't hurt. The device clicks every time the physician triggers it.
What you're feeling is a magnetic pulse — a treatment for depression that some clinicians have placed their hopes in as a full understanding of the disease remains elusive.
Dr. James Fox is one of those physicians, and he's dedicated most of his career to the device, called transcranial magnetic stimulation, commonly known as TMS. He first encountered it as a student at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Fox said there are almost no side effects. The risk of seizure is about the same as if the patient is taking Prozac, he said. Fox left MUSC, where he spent about a third of his time working with TMS, just to be able to administer more of the treatments.
"That's how much I trust this device," he said.
He is one of only a handful of physicians in the area offering the treatment in private practice. Summerville Behavioral Health only began offering it recently, with several people in treatment and a handful more in the pipeline. Veterans Affairs began using it in the clinic in Charleston last year. As applications for the treatment are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the promising device may be appearing more often in private doctor's offices.
Depression can be a stubborn disease to treat. According to a survey conducted by the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care, 20 percent of patients who suffered from depression benefited from medication. One group was given antidepressants, and one was given a placebo.
Antidepressants work better in people with moderate or severe depression, researchers wrote. The medications don't work so well in mild cases. And with depression, relapse is common.
When antidepressants fail, TMS might work. It was first invented in the late-1980s.
The device delivers magnetic pulses to the brain. It works by exciting neurons in a portion of the brain that handles a person's mood.
Dr. Mark George, a graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina, helped to bring the treatment into clinical settings. Research studies conducted by George found TMS helped some patients with serious depression enter into remission.
The FDA cleared the device for "treatment resistant" major depression in 2008, but for years the treatment wasn't widely available outside of research settings.
At a patient's first appointment, Fox marks on a white cap the best spots on his head to focus the magnet. That way, he just has to slide the cap onto the head and point the magnet at the same spots again.
He's been studying and using the device for years, and he wants more clinicians to consider it.
"If this is in your practice, you're more likely to use it," he said.
The FDA has approved depression and obsessive compulsive disorder to be treated with TMS. Other disorders could be headed that way. Promising results have also been found in chronic pain, anorexia and substance use disorder.
The device itself can cost about $100,000, according to information from MUSC. One study found TMS treatments can cost thousands for a patient, depending on age. Still, the researchers wrote the treatment is cost-effective over a person's lifespan compared to antidepressant medications.
Medicaid doesn't cover the treatment, said Dr. Baron Short, brain stimulation service medical director at MUSC. People who have failed one medication are good candidates for TMS, he said in an email. But most insurers will require patients to fail between two and four medications at the maximum dose, plus other treatments, before they will agree to cover it.
MUSC has a handful of the devices both for research and for clinical use.
Fox said his practice charges insurance roughly $200 per session. With insurance covering it, the cost for patients at the Summerville clinic is just the copay, which staff said ranges from $0 to $40.
Plus, it doesn't bring with it the side effects associated with some pharmaceuticals, like weight gain, problems with libido or mood.
Relapse rates are also better with TMS, Fox said, when compared to medications or electroconvulsive therapy, also known as ECT.
Treatment with the device has become more efficient. One manufacturer, MagVenture, announced in August the FDA approved the company to offer TMS treatments much faster than before. Treatment time can be cut by about a half an hour, from as many as 37 minutes to as few as three.
That's positive for patients, physicians and insurers. It's one way the treatment has become practical for patients, said William Burke, who runs Summerville Behavioral Health, the private practice where Fox recently began practicing.
He said there has been an influx of patients there who want to give TMS a try.
"A large part of the population does not want medication management," Burke said. "This is another alternative."