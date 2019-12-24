After losing his life to a brain aneurysm in January at the age of 43, Craig Owens' legacy continued to grow when he became an organ donor.
As a result, Owens, who lived in Moncks Corner, and 43 other donors will be honored during the 2020 Rose Parade by Donate Life, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of organ and tissue donations.
"We know that Craig was a giver in life and through organ donation, he will continue to be a hero," said David DeStefano, the president of We Are Sharing Hope SC, an organ procurement organization in a press release.
During the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., attendees will be able to see a float decorated with floral portraits of deceased donors, including Owens. The float will also be accompanied by living donors and recipients riding and walking alongside the float.
Owens leaves behind a wife and four children. His artistic portrait was crafted through a partnership between We Are Sharing Hope SC and Donate Life South Carolina.
"Being a part of this national representation of the gift of life is an honor and we're so proud to be able to share Craig's story with the world," DeStefano said.
Experts push low-carb diet
The Low-Carb Action Network is hoping to see nutrition leaders consider a low-carb diet as part of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a low-carb diet mostly includes foods that are high in fats and protein, while limiting foods with carbohydrates. Some of the foods that are most commonly high in carbohydrates are sugars, starches and fibers.
Consisting of a coalition of doctors and academics, the Low-Carb Action Network is arguing that enough scientific research has been discovered to prove that a carbohydrate-restricted diet is safe and effective.
“It’s time for nutrition leaders to embrace a low carb diet as a viable option," said Doug Reynolds, the founder of Low-Carb USA in a press release.
The national dietary guidelines are created every five years by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services. For the 2020-2025 guidelines, an advisory committee is currently meeting to further map out the new guidelines.
Experts with the action network believe that part of the resistance to including a low-carbohydrate diet to the guidelines is a mix-up of definitions. The USDA defines "low-carb" as 45 percent of total calories or less. Leaders in with the network argue it's 25 percent.
With the American Diabetes Association endorsing a "low-carb" diet as an effective way to manage Type 2 diabetes, some experts believe it is time for the approach to be included.
Dr. Eric Westman, an associate professor of medicine at Duke University argues that the dietary approach should at least be included as one of many options.
“One size does not fit all. If there is anything we've learned over the last four years, it's that the low-carb approach should be a viable option," Westman said in a press release.