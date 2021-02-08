Crowdfunding campaign wants to connect Black SC patients with Black health care providers

When award-winning hip-hop artist Benny Starr realized last year that it was time to find a therapist, he knew he needed help. Because not only was Starr interested in seeking out a mental health counselor, he wanted that person to be Black.

"Blackness is not a monolith, and we know that. But Black folks, in general, understand what Black folks are dealing with everyday," he said. "We relate to one another in a different way. ... To have someone you can sit across from, who understands the impact of stress ... They can provide — for me — better insight how to work though these things."

The problem is there just aren't that many Black therapists.

"I didn't know where to start," Starr said. "The thought of it seemed a little bit overwhelming."

So he turned to Clara Benson.

Benson, 32, is a psychology major at Winthrop University in Rock Hill and the founder of Community Resources for Enduring Wellness, CREW, a group created to connect Black patients in South Carolina with Black health care providers.

The obstacle is that Black patients in this state are plentiful while Black providers are scarce. That's why, last year, Benson spent an entire weekend compiling a list of dozens of Black therapists in South Carolina, and then distributed the spreadsheet for free.

"Right now, it’s just a list. It took about 20 hours of searching and combing through articles in 'Psychology Today' and I think I found 136 Black therapists in South Carolina in one weekend. That’s when I realized there isn’t a central database for these things," Benson said.

But this isn't a problem unique to the field of therapy. The need for more Black health care providers across specialties is obvious and unmet.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 8 percent of medical school graduates in South Carolina were Black in 2018, even though Black people and African Americans account for more than 26 percent of the state's population.

There are demonstrated, historical reasons why many Black patients are distrustful of the medical establishment and many experts agree that more Black doctors would go a long way in easing some of these concerns. This is a problem made more acute by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And while the medical school pipeline is certainly a big part of this supply-and-demand issue, Benson said sometimes it's simply a matter of knowing where to look.

To that end, she said, resources such as therapyforblackgirls.com and therapyforblackmen.com have tried to connect Black patients with Black providers. But those national websites aren't very useful in South Carolina, she argued, where so many patients live in rural areas.

Now, Benson is hoping to raise $3,500 through a crowdfunding campaign so that she can compile similar lists of Black health care providers, including doctors and dentists. CREW has applied for grant money to further this mission. Any amount raised through GoFundMe will tide the organization over until other sources of revenue become available, Benson said. So far, she had raised about $1,600 through Feb. 4. She said she will use the money to pay her web designer and grant writer, and it will allow her to keep the internet on.

Benson already furloughed a project assistant until she can raise more money for the year. She is aided by an unpaid board of advisors. Starr, who recently relocated from Charleston to Charlotte, sits on that board. His own personal journey as an artist has increasingly focused on wellness, he said.

"When Clara talked to me about her vision and what she wanted to do," Starr said, "I thought it was something really, really important."

But the mission takes money and, for now, Benson is basically a one-woman show.

"Right now, it’s just me doing all the administration and data collection and working with the web designer," Benson said. "We have to keep the lights on."

She will graduate from Winthrop in the spring, at which point she will transition her full-time job to CREW. She likened the project to a "digital Green Book for health and wellness."

The original "Negro Motorist Green Book," published for decades during Jim Crow, was used by Black people, especially when they traveled through the segregated South, to ensure they chose safe places to eat and stay.

"You knew where it was safe to stop, safe to get gas, towns you knew you had to skip," Benson said.

Eventually, she hopes the CREW database will be able to connect Black patients with Black OB-GYNs, yoga instructors and holistic doctors, too.

"Our hope is that we can expand out of South Carolina to the South and go nationwide."