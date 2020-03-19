Your guide to Charleston-area takeout and delivery during coronavirus restrictions

South Carolina bars and restaurants are closed to dine-in customers under an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, but takeout and delivery service is still permitted.
Thanks to readers, we've compiled a guide of Charleston-area restaurants that remain open for curbside business.
Do you work for a restaurant that’s offering to-go options? Are you a diner that wants to let others know that your favorite spot delivers?
Take our short survey, and we'll add your information to this guide.
Downtown Charleston
Baker & Brewer
94 Stuart Street | 843-297-8233 | bakerandbrewer.com
Open for takeout.
Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Chubby Fish
252 Coming St. | 854-222-3949 | chubbyfishcharleston.com/menu-1
Open for takeout and delivery. Menu will change daily.
Available daily 5-9 p.m.
Cru Cafe
18 Pickney St. | 843-534-2434 | crucafe.com
Open for takeout with a special menu.
Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cuban Gypsy Pantry
141 Calhoun St. | 843-872-5487 | cubangypsypantry.com
Open for takeout, delivery and bulk pre-order options with soups, empanadas and proteins.
Call for confirmation on available hours.
Edmund's Oast
1081 Morrison Drive | 843-727-1145 | dmundsoast.com/restaurant/menus
Open for delivery
Available daily 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
1505 King St. | 843-718-3224 | edmundsoast.com/brewing-co/menus
Open for takeout.
Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Estadio
122 Spring St. | estadio-chs.com
Open for takeout and delivery. Any tips provided during the dining room's closure will be distributed among the furloughed employees.
Available daily 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Fatty’s Beer Works
1436 Meeting St. | 843-974-5330 to order and text 843-806-0926 upon arrival | bit.ly/3dcpwwM
Open for takeout.
Available daily noon-8 p.m.
Gaulart & Maliclet Fast and French
98 Broad St. | 843-577-9797 | fastandfrenchcharleston.com/express-menu
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts
481 King St. | 843-577-5557 | bit.ly/2wd9ORD
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Grocery
4 Cannon St. | 843-302-8825 | thegrocerycharleston.com
Open for takeout with a special to-go menu.
Available Tuesday-Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. and Sunday brunch 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Halls Chophouse
434 King St. | 843-727-0090 | hallschophouse.com/locations/south-carolina-sc/charleston
Open for takeout with limited menu. Order must be made by phone.
Available daily noon-8 p.m., tentatively.
Hustle Smoothie Bar & Market
601 Meeting Street, Suite 150 | 843-459-2871 | hustlesmoothiebar.com/shop/menu/11
Open for takeout and curbside pickup with order called ahead. Delivery available through UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates.
Available daily 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hyman's Seafood
215 Meeting St. | 843-723-6000 | hymanseafood.com
Open for takeout (with bottles of wine and milk, while supplies last).
Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St. | 843-805-9500 | lewisbarbecue.com
Open for takeout.
Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Muse Restaurant
82 Society St. | 843-577-1102 | charlestonmuse.com
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
The Park Cafe
730 Rutledge Ave. | 843-410-1070 | theparkcafechs.com
Open for takeout.
Available daily 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Purlieu
237 Fishburne St. | 843-300-2253 | purlieucharleston.com
Open for takeout with a special menu.
Available daily 5-9 p.m.
Renzo
384 Huger St. | 843-952-7864 | toasttab.com/renzo
Open for takeout and working on delivery options.
Available daily 5-9 p.m. and will expand to noon-9 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 24.
The Royal American
970 Morrison Drive | 843-817-6925 | theroyalamerican.com/menu
Open for takeout (full menu and unopened canned beer and sealed punches).
Available daily noon-9 p.m.
Slightly North of Broad
192 East Bay St. | 843-723-3424 | snobcharleston.com
Open for takeout with limited menu. Order must be made by phone.
Available daily noon-7 p.m.
Stars Rooftop & Grill Room
495 King St. | 843-577-0100 | starsrestaurant.com/menus
Open for takeout ( with beer and bottled wine at 30% off).
Available daily noon-8 p.m.
Sticky Fingers Ribhouse
235 Meeting St. | 843-853-7427 | stickyfingers.com
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Charleston/Wando
Dog & Duck
1937 Clements Ferry Road, Suite A | 843-867-6092 | dogandduckfamilypubs.com
Open for takeout.
Available daily until 7 p.m.
Daniel Island
Wasabi
194 Seven Farms Drive| 843-388-8828 | wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di
Open for takeout via phone, walk-in, ChowNow Pick-Up and UberEats Deliver.
Available daily noon-3 p.m. for lunch and 3-8 p.m. for dinner
Folly Beach
Folly Beach Crab Shack
26 Center St.| 843-588-3080 | crabshacks.com/folly-beach.php
Open for takeout and curbside pickup.
Available daily noon-9 p.m.
Rita's Seaside Grill
2 Center St. | 843-588-2525 | ritasseasidegrille.com
Open for takeout with limited menu. Order must be made by phone.
Available daily noon-7 p.m.
The Washout
41 Center St.| 843-633-0143 | follywashout.com
Open for takeout and curbside pickup.
Available daily noon-8 p.m.
Isle of Palms
Acme Lowcountry Kitchen
31 JC Long Blvd. | 843-886-3474 | acmelowcountrykitchen.com
Open for takeout (including local shrimp).
Available daily 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.
The Boathouse at Breach Inlet
101 Palm Blvd | 843-886-8000 | boathouserestaurants.com
Open for takeout.
Call for confirmation on available hours.
James Island
Ellis Creek Fish Camp
1243 Harbor View Road | 843-297-8878 | elliscreekfishcamp.com
Open for takeout and delivery (on James Island).
Call for confirmation on available hours.
Great Wall Chinese
1291 Folly Road, Suite 118 | 843-762-1726 | greatwallcharleston.com
Open for takeout. Order online at bit.ly/2vEum5a
Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Grumpy Goat Seafood Cantina
1023 Harbor View Road | 843-872-6521 | grumpygoatcantina.com
Open for takeout and curbside pickup.
Available daily 4-9 p.m.
Mondos
915 Folly Road | 843-795-8400 | eatatmondos.com
Open for takeout.
Available daily 3:30-9 p.m.
Johns Island
Maria’s Mexican Grill
2817 Maybank Highway, Suite 7 | 843-557-1005 | mariasjohnsisland.com
Open for takeout.
Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Kiawah Island
Jasmine Porch
1 Sanctuary Beach Drive | 843-768-6252 | kiawahresort.com/covid-19-updates
Open for takeout (food only).
Available daily 6:30-11 a.m. for breakfast, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and 5:30-9 p.m. for dinner.
Ladson
Nigels Good Food II
9616 Highway 78, Unit 11 | 843-718-1759 | nigelsgoodfood.com
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Mount Pleasant
Chick-fil-A North
3102 Ironclad Alley | 843-849-2281 | chick-fil-a.com/northmountpleasant
Open for takeout and delivery. Download the app, CFAOne to mobile order. Delivery is from the location to the North Mount Pleasant delivery zone.
Available daily 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Flying Biscuit
794 Coleman Blvd.| 843-352-9400 | flyingbiscuit.com/locations-2/mtpleasant
Open for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. GrubHub and UberEats are both suspending their delivery fees in an effort to provide some relief to patrons.
Call for confirmation on available hours.
The Grit Counter
320 Wingo Way | 843-352-9736 | gracegrit.com/counter
Open for takeout.
Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
735 Coleman Blvd. | 843-972-8060 | handcraftmtp.com
Open for takeout with a special $10 menu.
Available daily noon-8 p.m.
Hustle Smoothie Bar & Market
1240 Belk Drive, Suite #100 | 843-800-5122 | hustlesmoothiebar.com/shop/menu/11
Open for takeout and curbside pickup with order called ahead. Delivery available through UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates.
Available daily 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Langdon's
778 S. Shelmore Blvd., Suite 105 | 843-388-9200 | owensdininggroup.com/langdons
Open for takeout and delivery | $50 minimum for delivery.
Available Monday-Saturday 5-9 p.m.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
1109 Park West Blvd. | 843-352-9699 | mex1coastalcantina.com
Open for takeout. Online ordering and family-style box pick up orders available soon, along with margarita mix.
Available daily noon-8 p.m.
Opal
1960 Riviera Drive | 843-654-9070 | owensdininggroup.com/opal
Open for takeout and delivery| $50 minimum for delivery.
Available daily 5-9 p.m.
Red Drum Restaurant
803 Coleman Blvd. | 843-849-0313 | reddrumrestaurant.com
Open for curbside pickup (to-go wine available).
Available daily 5-8:45 p.m.
SOL Southwest Kitchen
1101 Stockade Lane | 843-388-4302 | solsouthwestkitchen.com/mount-pleasant
Open for takeout (by phone or website) and delivery (through DoorDash).
Call for confirmation on available hours.
Sticky Fingers Ribhouse
341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. | 843-856-7427 | stickyfingers.com
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Sweet Juleps
1321 Theater Drive | 843-971-6555 | sweet-juleps.com
Open for takeout (specializing in sweets and homemade fudge).
Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Tsunami
1909-K, N. Highway 17 | 843-881-7061 | tsunamimtpleasant.com
Open for takeout.
Available daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Wasabi
1121 Oakland Market Road | 843-284-8337| wasabirestaurantgroup.com/mtp
Open for takeout via phone, walk-in, online order, ChowNow Pick-Up and DoorDash.
Available daily noon-8 p.m.
Wood & Grain
778 S. Shelmore Blvd., Suite 102 | 843-971-6070 | owensdininggroup.com/woodandgrainmtp
Open for takeout and delivery | $50 minimum for delivery.
Available daily 5-9 p.m.
North Charleston
Blue Ryu Asian Kitchen
4821 Tanger Outlet Blvd. | 843-554-3536 | bit.ly/33xAjgG
Open for delivery.
Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
The CODfather Proper Fish and Chips
4254 Spruill Ave. | 843-789-4649 | facebook.com/thecodfatherchippy
Open for takeout (with to-go beer and wine for sale).
Available Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday noon-7 p.m.
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
8486 Dorchester Road | 843-552-7171 | crabshacks.com/coosaw.php
Open for takeout and curbside pickup.
Available daily 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cuban Gypsy Pantry
5060 Dorchester Road | 843-872-5487 | cubangypsypantry.com
Open for takeout, delivery and bulk pre-order options with soups, empanadas and proteins.
Call for confirmation on available hours.
EVO Craft Bakery
1075 E. Montague Ave. (behind the pizzeria) | 843-225-1810 | evopizza.com/craft-bakery
Open for takeout with local Springbok coffee and beans available.
Available daily 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
EVO Pizzeria
1075 E. Montague Ave. | 843-225-1796 | evopizza.com/food
Open for takeout. There is also wine, canned beer and 64 oz. growler fill-up of any local draft beer available.
Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Firefly Distillery
4201 Spruill Ave. | 843-557-1405 | fireflydistillery.com
Open for takeout. Bottle and gift card purchases with credit card only. Limited to three bottles per person, but 10% off if you purchase three bottles. Also offering food trucks on site each day for to-go food.
Available daily noon-6 p.m.
Golden Corral
4968 Centre Pointe Drive | 843-744-1354 | bit.ly/33uoebY
Open for takeout from a limited menu. Family-size meals will be available to order.
Available daily 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Jackrabbit Filly
4628 Spruill Ave., Suite 101 | 843-460-0037 | jackrabbitfilly.com
Open for takeout. Proceeds from retail sales will go directly to staff.
Available Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. lunch and Wednesday-Sunday 5-8 p.m. dinner.
La Nortena Taqueria & Mexican Grill
6275 Rivers Ave., Suite A | 843-225-7055 | lanortenamexican.com
Open for drive-thru and curbside pickup.
Available daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23.
Smokey Bones
7250 Rivers Ave.| 843-572-3420| smokeybones.com
The restaurant chain is offering free delivery with orders of $15 or more via DoorDash and continuing through the end of March.
Call for confirmation on available hours.
Thai East Fusion
5070 International Blvd., Suite 108 | 843-737-4371 | thaieastfusion.com
Open for takeout. "Great kimchi here" was mentioned in the submission form.
Available Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Tsunami
8530 Dorchester Road, Unit 108 | 843-225-0119 | tsunamicompany.com
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Yokoso
8601 S. Antler Drive | 843-594-3233 | yokosocompany.com
Open for takeout and curbside service.
Available daily noon-8 p.m., but hours may change.
Sullivan's Island
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
2205 Middle St. | 843-882-8172 | mex1coastalcantina.com
Open for takeout. Online ordering and family-style boxes to-go available soon along with margarita mix.
Available daily noon-8 p.m.
Poe’s Tavern
2210 Middle St. | 843-883-0083 | poestavern.com
Open for takeout.
Available daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Summerville
Halls Chophouse
300 Nexton Square Parkway| 843-900-6000 | hallschophouse.com/locations/south-carolina-sc/nexton
Open for takeout with limited menu. Order must be made by phone.
Available daily noon-7 p.m.
Kanji Sushi Hibachi
1211 N. Main St., Unit B | 843-900-5854 | kanjisushihibachi.com
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and noon-10 p.m. Sunday.
MadFish Sushi & Hibachi
1580 Old Trolley Road, Suite D | 843-875-6301 | bit.ly/2Ukkfe7
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar
114 Central Ave. | 843-879-2422 | theshuckinshack.com
Open for takeout.
Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Smallcakes Windmill Station
2007-B 2nd Ave | 843-377-8501 | smallcakeswindmillstation.com
Open for takeout, specializing in cupcakes and ice cream.
Available Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and noon-6 p.m. Sunday
SOL Southwest Kitchen
1651 N. Main St. | 843-875-7090 | solsouthwestkitchen.com/summerville
Open for takeout (by phone or website) and delivery (through DoorDash).
Call for confirmation on available hours.
Sticky Fingers Ribhouse
1200 N. Main St. | 843-871-7427 | stickyfingers.com
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Wild Ginger Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar
608 Bacons Bridge Road | 843-285-5931 | wildgingerasianbistro.com
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Ye Ole Fashioned
602 Trolley Road and 1205 N. Main St. | 843-871-7859 and 843-871-7880 | bit.ly/2WzxQka
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Yokoso
106 Parkway Ave. | 843-594-3233 | yokosocompany.com
Open for takeout and curbside pickup.
Available daily noon-8 p.m., but hours may change.
West Ashley
3 Matador's Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Road | 843-414-7894 | 3matadors.com
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily noon-8 p.m.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 Saint Andrews Blvd. | 843-751-4001 | mex1coastalcantina.com
Open for takeout. Online ordering and family-style boxes will soon be available along with to-go margarita mix.
Available daily noon-8 p.m.
Ms. Rose's Fine Food & Cocktails
1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston | 843-766-0223 | msroses.com/curbside-to-go-menu
Open for delivery and curbside pickup with a special menu. Orders over $25 will receive a free roll of toilet paper.
Available daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
A Salt 'n' Battered, a Fish Fry & Bar Co.
1303 Ashley River Road | 843-225-3959 | asaltnbattered.com
Open for takeout and delivery. The 15% off takeout special excludes alcohol.
Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Highway | 843-212-5785 | southernrootssmokehouse.com
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily noon-8 p.m.
Stones Throw Tavern
3417 Shelby Ray Court | 843-793-1342 | bit.ly/3b9rnk7
Open for takeout, including beer and wine. The outdoor patio is dog-friendly while waiting on your order.
Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Swig & Swine
1217 Savannah Highway | 843-225-3805 | swigandswinebbq.com
Open for takeout.
Available daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
West Ashley Crab Shack
1901 Ashley River Road | 843-763-4494 | crabshacks.com/west-ashley.php
Open for takeout and curbside pickup.
Available daily 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Multiple locations
Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q
4964 Center Point Drive, North Charleston | 1486 Stuart Engals Blvd., Mount Pleasant | bit.ly/2xTiPQ9
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Panera Bread
145 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston | 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley | 5070 International Blvd., North Charleston | 2135 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston | 1311 N. Main St., Summerville | 9480 Dorchester Road, Summerville (The Corner at Wescott) | panerabread.com/en-us/home.html
Open for takeout and delivery.
Available daily 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. | downtown Charleston location will close at 3 p.m.