Your guide to Charleston-area takeout and delivery during coronavirus restrictions

  • Updated
Coronavirus dining guide

Keep track of restaurants still offering takeout or delivery service with our dining guide. Brandon Lockett/Staff

 

South Carolina bars and restaurants are closed to dine-in customers under an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, but takeout and delivery service is still permitted.

Thanks to readers, we've compiled a guide of Charleston-area restaurants that remain open for curbside business. 

Do you work for a restaurant that’s offering to-go options? Are you a diner that wants to let others know that your favorite spot delivers?

Take our short survey, and we'll add your information to this guide.

Downtown Charleston 

Baker & Brewer

94 Stuart Street | 843-297-8233 | bakerandbrewer.com

Open for takeout.

Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Chubby Fish

252 Coming St. | 854-222-3949 | chubbyfishcharleston.com/menu-1

Open for takeout and delivery. Menu will change daily.

Available daily 5-9 p.m.

Cru Cafe

18 Pickney St. | 843-534-2434 | crucafe.com

Open for takeout with a special menu.

Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cuban Gypsy Pantry

141 Calhoun St. | 843-872-5487 | cubangypsypantry.com

Open for takeout, delivery and bulk pre-order options with soups, empanadas and proteins.

Call for confirmation on available hours.

Edmund's Oast

1081 Morrison Drive | 843-727-1145 | dmundsoast.com/restaurant/menus

Open for delivery

Available daily 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.

1505 King St. | 843-718-3224 | edmundsoast.com/brewing-co/menus

Open for takeout.

Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Estadio

122 Spring St. | estadio-chs.com

Open for takeout and delivery. Any tips provided during the dining room's closure will be distributed among the furloughed employees.

Available daily 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Fatty’s Beer Works

1436 Meeting St. | 843-974-5330 to order and text 843-806-0926 upon arrival | bit.ly/3dcpwwM

Open for takeout.

Available daily noon-8 p.m.

Gaulart & Maliclet Fast and French

98 Broad St. | 843-577-9797 | fastandfrenchcharleston.com/express-menu

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts

481 King St. | 843-577-5557 | bit.ly/2wd9ORD

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Grocery

4 Cannon St. | 843-302-8825 | thegrocerycharleston.com

Open for takeout with a special to-go menu.

Available Tuesday-Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. and Sunday brunch 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Halls Chophouse

434 King St. | 843-727-0090 | hallschophouse.com/locations/south-carolina-sc/charleston

Open for takeout with limited menu. Order must be made by phone. 

Available daily noon-8 p.m., tentatively.

Hustle Smoothie Bar & Market

601 Meeting Street, Suite 150 | 843-459-2871 | hustlesmoothiebar.com/shop/menu/11

Open for takeout and curbside pickup with order called ahead. Delivery available through UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates.

Available daily 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hyman's Seafood

215 Meeting St. | 843-723-6000 | hymanseafood.com

Open for takeout (with bottles of wine and milk, while supplies last).

Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St. | 843-805-9500 | lewisbarbecue.com

Open for takeout.

Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Muse Restaurant

82 Society St. | 843-577-1102 | charlestonmuse.com

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

The Park Cafe

730 Rutledge Ave. | 843-410-1070 | theparkcafechs.com

Open for takeout.

Available daily 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Purlieu

237 Fishburne St. | 843-300-2253 | purlieucharleston.com

Open for takeout with a special menu.

Available daily 5-9 p.m.

Renzo

384 Huger St. | 843-952-7864 | toasttab.com/renzo

Open for takeout and working on delivery options.

Available daily 5-9 p.m. and will expand to noon-9 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 24.

The Royal American

970 Morrison Drive | 843-817-6925 | theroyalamerican.com/menu

Open for takeout (full menu and unopened canned beer and sealed punches).

Available daily noon-9 p.m.

Slightly North of Broad

192 East Bay St. | 843-723-3424 | snobcharleston.com

Open for takeout with limited menu. Order must be made by phone.

Available daily noon-7 p.m.

Stars Rooftop & Grill Room

495 King St. | 843-577-0100 | starsrestaurant.com/menus

Open for takeout ( with beer and bottled wine at 30% off).

Available daily noon-8 p.m.

Sticky Fingers Ribhouse

235 Meeting St. | 843-853-7427 | stickyfingers.com

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Charleston/Wando

Dog & Duck

1937 Clements Ferry Road, Suite A | 843-867-6092 | dogandduckfamilypubs.com

Open for takeout.

Available daily until 7 p.m.

Daniel Island

Wasabi

194 Seven Farms Drive| 843-388-8828 | wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di

Open for takeout via phone, walk-in, ChowNow Pick-Up and UberEats Deliver.

Available daily noon-3 p.m. for lunch and 3-8 p.m. for dinner

Folly Beach

Folly Beach Crab Shack

26 Center St.| 843-588-3080 | crabshacks.com/folly-beach.php

Open for takeout and curbside pickup.

Available daily noon-9 p.m.

Rita's Seaside Grill

2 Center St. | 843-588-2525 | ritasseasidegrille.com

Open for takeout with limited menu. Order must be made by phone.

Available daily noon-7 p.m.

The Washout

41 Center St.| 843-633-0143 | follywashout.com

Open for takeout and curbside pickup.

Available daily noon-8 p.m.

Isle of Palms

Acme Lowcountry Kitchen

31 JC Long Blvd. | 843-886-3474 | acmelowcountrykitchen.com

Open for takeout (including local shrimp).

Available daily 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

The Boathouse at Breach Inlet

101 Palm Blvd | 843-886-8000 | boathouserestaurants.com

Open for takeout.

Call for confirmation on available hours.

James Island

Ellis Creek Fish Camp

1243 Harbor View Road | 843-297-8878 | elliscreekfishcamp.com

Open for takeout and delivery (on James Island).

Call for confirmation on available hours.

Great Wall Chinese

1291 Folly Road, Suite 118 | 843-762-1726 | greatwallcharleston.com

Open for takeout. Order online at bit.ly/2vEum5a

Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Grumpy Goat Seafood Cantina

1023 Harbor View Road | 843-872-6521 | grumpygoatcantina.com

Open for takeout and curbside pickup.

Available daily 4-9 p.m.

Mondos

915 Folly Road | 843-795-8400 | eatatmondos.com

Open for takeout.

Available daily 3:30-9 p.m.

Johns Island

Maria’s Mexican Grill

2817 Maybank Highway, Suite 7 | 843-557-1005 | mariasjohnsisland.com

Open for takeout.

Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Kiawah Island

Jasmine Porch

1 Sanctuary Beach Drive | 843-768-6252 | kiawahresort.com/covid-19-updates

Open for takeout (food only).

Available daily 6:30-11 a.m. for breakfast, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and 5:30-9 p.m. for dinner.

Ladson

Nigels Good Food II

9616 Highway 78, Unit 11 | 843-718-1759 | nigelsgoodfood.com

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Mount Pleasant

Chick-fil-A North

3102 Ironclad Alley | 843-849-2281 | chick-fil-a.com/northmountpleasant

Open for takeout and delivery. Download the app, CFAOne to mobile order. Delivery is from the location to the North Mount Pleasant delivery zone.

Available daily 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Flying Biscuit

794 Coleman Blvd.| 843-352-9400 | flyingbiscuit.com/locations-2/mtpleasant

Open for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. GrubHub and UberEats are both suspending their delivery fees in an effort to provide some relief to patrons.

Call for confirmation on available hours.

The Grit Counter

320 Wingo Way | 843-352-9736 | gracegrit.com/counter

Open for takeout.

Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

735 Coleman Blvd. | 843-972-8060 | handcraftmtp.com

Open for takeout with a special $10 menu.

Available daily noon-8 p.m.

Hustle Smoothie Bar & Market

1240 Belk Drive, Suite #100 | 843-800-5122 | hustlesmoothiebar.com/shop/menu/11

Open for takeout and curbside pickup with order called ahead. Delivery available through UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates.

Available daily 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Langdon's 

778 S. Shelmore Blvd., Suite 105 | 843-388-9200 | owensdininggroup.com/langdons

Open for takeout and delivery | $50 minimum for delivery.

Available Monday-Saturday 5-9 p.m.

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

1109 Park West Blvd. | 843-352-9699 | mex1coastalcantina.com

Open for takeout. Online ordering and family-style box pick up orders available soon, along with margarita mix.

Available daily noon-8 p.m.

Opal

1960 Riviera Drive | 843-654-9070 | owensdininggroup.com/opal

Open for takeout and delivery| $50 minimum for delivery.

Available daily 5-9 p.m.

Red Drum Restaurant

803 Coleman Blvd. | 843-849-0313 | reddrumrestaurant.com

Open for curbside pickup (to-go wine available).

Available daily 5-8:45 p.m.

SOL Southwest Kitchen

1101 Stockade Lane | 843-388-4302 | solsouthwestkitchen.com/mount-pleasant

Open for takeout (by phone or website) and delivery (through DoorDash).

Call for confirmation on available hours.

Sticky Fingers Ribhouse

341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. | 843-856-7427 | stickyfingers.com

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sweet Juleps

1321 Theater Drive | 843-971-6555 | sweet-juleps.com

Open for takeout (specializing in sweets and homemade fudge).

Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Tsunami

1909-K, N. Highway 17 | 843-881-7061 | tsunamimtpleasant.com

Open for takeout.

Available daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Wasabi

1121 Oakland Market Road | 843-284-8337| wasabirestaurantgroup.com/mtp

Open for takeout via phone, walk-in, online order, ChowNow Pick-Up and DoorDash.

Available daily noon-8 p.m.

Wood & Grain

778 S. Shelmore Blvd., Suite 102 | 843-971-6070 | owensdininggroup.com/woodandgrainmtp

Open for takeout and delivery | $50 minimum for delivery.

Available daily 5-9 p.m.

North Charleston

Blue Ryu Asian Kitchen

4821 Tanger Outlet Blvd. | 843-554-3536 | bit.ly/33xAjgG

Open for delivery.

Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The CODfather Proper Fish and Chips

4254 Spruill Ave. | 843-789-4649 | facebook.com/thecodfatherchippy

Open for takeout (with to-go beer and wine for sale).

Available Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday noon-7 p.m.

Coosaw Creek Crab Shack

8486 Dorchester Road | 843-552-7171 | crabshacks.com/coosaw.php

Open for takeout and curbside pickup.

Available daily 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cuban Gypsy Pantry

5060 Dorchester Road | 843-872-5487 | cubangypsypantry.com

Open for takeout, delivery and bulk pre-order options with soups, empanadas and proteins.

Call for confirmation on available hours.

EVO Craft Bakery

1075 E. Montague Ave. (behind the pizzeria) | 843-225-1810 | evopizza.com/craft-bakery

Open for takeout with local Springbok coffee and beans available.

Available daily 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

EVO Pizzeria

1075 E. Montague Ave. | 843-225-1796 | evopizza.com/food

Open for takeout. There is also wine, canned beer and 64 oz. growler fill-up of any local draft beer available.

Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Firefly Distillery

4201 Spruill Ave. | 843-557-1405 | fireflydistillery.com

Open for takeout. Bottle and gift card purchases with credit card only. Limited to three bottles per person, but 10% off if you purchase three bottles. Also offering food trucks on site each day for to-go food.

Available daily noon-6 p.m.

Golden Corral

4968 Centre Pointe Drive | 843-744-1354 | bit.ly/33uoebY

Open for takeout from a limited menu. Family-size meals will be available to order.

Available daily 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Jackrabbit Filly

4628 Spruill Ave., Suite 101 | 843-460-0037 | jackrabbitfilly.com

Open for takeout. Proceeds from retail sales will go directly to staff.

Available Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. lunch and Wednesday-Sunday 5-8 p.m. dinner.

La Nortena Taqueria & Mexican Grill

6275 Rivers Ave., Suite A | 843-225-7055 | lanortenamexican.com

Open for drive-thru and curbside pickup.

Available daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23.

Smokey Bones

7250 Rivers Ave.| 843-572-3420| smokeybones.com

The restaurant chain is offering free delivery with orders of $15 or more via  DoorDash and continuing through the end of March.

Call for confirmation on available hours.

Thai East Fusion

5070 International Blvd., Suite 108 | 843-737-4371 | thaieastfusion.com

Open for takeout. "Great kimchi here" was mentioned in the submission form.

Available Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Tsunami

8530 Dorchester Road, Unit 108 | 843-225-0119 | tsunamicompany.com

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Yokoso

8601 S. Antler Drive | 843-594-3233 | yokosocompany.com

Open for takeout and curbside service.

Available daily noon-8 p.m., but hours may change.

Sullivan's Island

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

2205 Middle St. | 843-882-8172 | mex1coastalcantina.com

Open for takeout. Online ordering and family-style boxes to-go available soon along with margarita mix.

Available daily noon-8 p.m.

Poe’s Tavern

2210 Middle St. | 843-883-0083 | poestavern.com

Open for takeout.

Available daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Summerville 

Halls Chophouse

300 Nexton Square Parkway| 843-900-6000 | hallschophouse.com/locations/south-carolina-sc/nexton

Open for takeout with limited menu. Order must be made by phone.

Available daily noon-7 p.m.

Kanji Sushi Hibachi

1211 N. Main St., Unit B | 843-900-5854 | kanjisushihibachi.com

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and noon-10 p.m. Sunday.

MadFish Sushi & Hibachi

1580 Old Trolley Road, Suite D | 843-875-6301 | bit.ly/2Ukkfe7

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar

114 Central Ave. | 843-879-2422 | theshuckinshack.com

Open for takeout.

Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Smallcakes Windmill Station

2007-B 2nd Ave | 843-377-8501 | smallcakeswindmillstation.com

Open for takeout, specializing in cupcakes and ice cream.

Available Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and noon-6 p.m. Sunday

SOL Southwest Kitchen

1651 N. Main St. | 843-875-7090 | solsouthwestkitchen.com/summerville

Open for takeout (by phone or website) and delivery (through DoorDash).

Call for confirmation on available hours.

Sticky Fingers Ribhouse

1200 N. Main St. | 843-871-7427 | stickyfingers.com

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Wild Ginger Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar

608 Bacons Bridge Road | 843-285-5931 | wildgingerasianbistro.com

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Ye Ole Fashioned

602 Trolley Road and 1205 N. Main St. | 843-871-7859 and 843-871-7880 | bit.ly/2WzxQka

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Yokoso

106 Parkway Ave. | 843-594-3233 | yokosocompany.com

Open for takeout and curbside pickup.

Available daily noon-8 p.m., but hours may change.

West Ashley

3 Matador's Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Road | 843-414-7894 | 3matadors.com

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily noon-8 p.m.

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 Saint Andrews Blvd. | 843-751-4001 | mex1coastalcantina.com

Open for takeout. Online ordering and family-style boxes will soon be available along with to-go margarita mix.

Available daily noon-8 p.m.

Ms. Rose's Fine Food & Cocktails

1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston | 843-766-0223 | msroses.com/curbside-to-go-menu

Open for delivery and curbside pickup with a special menu. Orders over $25 will receive a free roll of toilet paper.

Available daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

A Salt 'n' Battered, a Fish Fry & Bar Co.

1303 Ashley River Road | 843-225-3959 | asaltnbattered.com

Open for takeout and delivery. The 15% off takeout special excludes alcohol.

Available daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Highway | 843-212-5785 | southernrootssmokehouse.com

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily noon-8 p.m.

Stones Throw Tavern

3417 Shelby Ray Court | 843-793-1342 | bit.ly/3b9rnk7

Open for takeout, including beer and wine. The outdoor patio is dog-friendly while waiting on your order.

Available daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Swig & Swine

1217 Savannah Highway | 843-225-3805 | swigandswinebbq.com

Open for takeout.

Available daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Road | 843-763-4494 | crabshacks.com/west-ashley.php

Open for takeout and curbside pickup.

Available daily 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Multiple locations

Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q

4964 Center Point Drive, North Charleston | 1486 Stuart Engals Blvd., Mount Pleasant | bit.ly/2xTiPQ9

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Panera Bread

145 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston | 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley | 5070 International Blvd., North Charleston | 2135 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston | 1311 N. Main St., Summerville | 9480 Dorchester Road, Summerville (The Corner at Wescott) | panerabread.com/en-us/home.html

Open for takeout and delivery.

Available daily 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. | downtown Charleston location will close at 3 p.m.

