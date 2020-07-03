Younger patients in SC are increasingly being diagnosed with COVID-19

“Bars. Bars are really not good.”

That was the expert opinion Dr. Anthony Fauci recently gave, urging Americans to stop congregating in bars, which pose a particular environmental risk for spreading the novel coronavirus because they are typically loud, closely packed and require patrons to stand near one another indoors in large groups and project their voices to be heard.

Recent Black Lives Matter protests, by contrast, pose a lower risk for spreading the disease because they have been largely held outdoors where air circulation is better.

Fauci, who serves as director of the federal National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was speaking to lawmakers on the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee during a hearing on "COVID-19: Update on Progress Toward Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School."

But his words were very likely geared toward younger Americans ahead of the three-day holiday weekend. Teenagers and young adults have been increasingly diagnosed with COVID-19 in recent weeks and have played a large role in the virus’s exponential growth since Memorial Day.

In Oxford, Miss., summer fraternity parties have sparked outbreaks. In Oklahoma City, church activities, fitness classes, weddings and funerals seeded infections among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. In Iowa college towns, surges followed the reopening of bars. A cluster of hangouts near Louisiana State University led to at least 100 customers and employees testing positive. In East Lansing, Mich., an outbreak tied to a brewpub spread to 34 people ages 18 to 23.

In the South Carolina Lowcountry, Roper St. Francis tests thousands of patients for COVID-19 every week and the latest numbers show more than 50 percent of those testing positive are younger than 40 — and 27 percent are younger than 30 — compared to only 18 percent who are over 60. On one recent weekday, Roper St. Francis hospitals recorded a 65 percent spike in patients treated for COVID-19 in a single day. Seventeen percent of the hospital system’s inpatients who have been admitted to a facility for COVID-19 treatment are under the age of 40.

At the Medical University of South Carolina, 43 percent of all patients admitted to the Charleston County hospital for COVID-19 treatment have been younger than 50, according to a data provided by a spokeswoman.

Dr. Chris McLain, chief physician officer with Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said these numbers speak to the fact that younger patients are not impervious to this disease. He emphasized that the health care system is ready to help the community, but the community at large also plays an important role in helping to contain the spread. That includes wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing, he said.

“It’s very concerning. Anyone who is looking at these numbers ought to be very concerned. You can easily see a point where we will outpace our resources in the entire tri-county area,” McLain said.

”We’re not at that point yet, but if we don’t have some meaningful intervention, there’s no reason to expect that it won’t continue as it is,” he said.

The upside is that younger patients with fewer preexisting or chronic conditions are less likely to die from COVID-19 or suffer from long-term effects. This explains why cases of the virus have increased dramatically in South Carolina in recent weeks, but the number of deaths has not. Young patients who contract the virus, however, do pose a dangerous threat to older, more vulnerable patients who may contract the disease from a child or grandchild.

“People between the ages 18 and 50 don’t live in some sort of a bubble,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt recently told The Associated Press. “They are the children and grandchildren of vulnerable people. They may be standing next to you at a wedding. They might be serving you a meal in a restaurant.”

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control sounded a similar warning last week. Of more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in South Carolina since March, more than 25 percent have been diagnosed among patients who are teenagers or adults under 30.

”Since April 4, data from the agency shows that there has been a 413.9 percent increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, and a 966.1 percent increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 11-20 age group.

“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant, in a press release. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”

That could have serious implications for older adults in this state, and younger ones, too. DHEC data shows more than 30 adults in their teens, 20s, 30s and 40s have died from COVID-19 this year.

McLain, with Roper St. Francis, said several hospital inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19 have fallen in younger age ranges and include patients with no preexisting conditions.

“Not all of them have the traditional risk factors,“ he said. “Some of them were previously healthy and are still presenting with these findings.“