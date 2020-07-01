Young adult in Charleston County killed by virus; McMaster keeps some limits in place

Nearly 1,500 cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in South Carolina on Wednesday.

In addition, the state said another 24 people died — a daily record — of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including a young adult in Charleston County.

A record number of people also were reported hospitalized with the disease — 1,160 patients.

Still, Gov. Henry McMaster continued to encourage social distancing but declined to impose a statewide mandate on wearing masks going into the holiday weekend.

Dozens of local governments across the state have implemented ordinances requiring face coverings.

“Everybody inhales, everybody exhales," McMaster said. "If you have that disease in your lungs and you're too close to someone for just a few minutes of time, they may get infected. It's time for us to make up our minds.”

He said he would not lift other bans on large gatherings.

“You have the opportunity to invest in some common sense,” McMaster said in a Wednesday media briefing. “We will not be able to have college football, we won’t be able to have high school football, concerts, we just won’t be able to do it, so I encourage everybody to make up their minds.”

McMaster said he won’t lift restrictions on large public gatherings as long as daily positive cases continue to spike.

“If we want to go into the fall with schools opening, football games, we must control the spread of this virus,” he said. “I will not lift these restrictions if the numbers continue to rise and the danger persists. Can’t do it, I won’t do it, it would not be responsible.”

State epidemiologist Linda Bell said public health officials stand behind local efforts to implement mandatory face mask ordinances and aggressive enforcement of social distancing requirements.

“With cases continuing at this rate daily, this is clearly hampering our ability to conduct contact tracing. We must get these escalating numbers under much better control,” Bell said.

She also urged people to stay home over the Independence Day weekend.

“As we congregate over this holiday weekend, we could see cases rise to levels that none of us could previously imagine,” Bell said.

But, she added, “we absolutely can turn the curve around. We can get there quickly with widespread practices that are recommended. We really have to make a dramatic difference in what we’re currently doing to make that turnaround.”

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,497

Total number of cases in S.C.: 37,809

Number of new deaths reported: 24 (daily record)

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 759

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,160

Number of tests conducted on Wednesday: 7,834

Percent of tests that were positive: 19.1 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 429,692

Which areas are hardest-hit?

Charleston County again led the state in new confirmed infections on Wednesday with 266 cases. Horry County followed with 228 cases, then Greenville County with 107 and Richland County with 104.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Wednesday. In addition to 266 cases in Charleston County, Berkeley counted 87 and Dorchester saw 71.

And two more governments added mask ordinances: Dorchester County and Sullivan's Island.

Sullivan's Island now requires face coverings to be worn in businesses and outdoors if it's not possible to stay at least 6 feet from others.

Dorchester County's ordinance requires face coverings in food-service and retail businesses in the county's unincorporated areas.

They join a growing list of communities with mask laws, including Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Summerville, Folly Beach, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, Edisto Island, Walterboro, Colleton County, Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Newberry, Columbia, Greenville, Clemson and Spartanburg.

Deaths

Of the newly deceased patients, 18 were people over 65 living in Charleston, Dillon, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties. Another five were ages 35 to 65 and resided in Berkeley, Charleston, Horry, Laurens and Richland counties. One death was a young adult from Charleston County.

Officials are working to confirm another seven deaths related to suspected coronavirus infections.

How to stop the spread

Medical experts and government officials have urged people to wear masks as cases spike. While McMaster declined to issue a statewide mask-wearing mandate, several cities and other governments have enacted ordinances.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also asked that South Carolinians avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others outside their households and regularly wash their hands.

What do experts say?

The rise in the number of people hospitalized with the virus has concerned medical officials.

Dr. Lee Biggs, chief medical officer for Trident Health, said the hospital system has 51 COVID-19 patients. That is more than double the 21 patients the health system had a week before.

The hospital is admitting about a third of its COVID-19 patients, which Biggs said is a sign that cases are more serious.

“This COVID surge is on a seven-day doubling cycle, which is incredibly white hot and dangerous," he said, referring to increased numbers in area hospitals.

Biggs is concerned these trends will continue. If leaders are making public health decisions based on hopes for an economic boost during the July 4 weekend, Biggs said the consequences could be dire.

"In doing that, are we going to be writing a check that we’re never able to pay for?” he said.