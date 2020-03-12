67-year-old is Georgia's first coronavirus death

A 67-year-old man who was hospitalized is Georgia's first death from coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
The man tested positive for the virus March 7 and was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone, according to the governor.
Kemp said the man had “underlying medical conditions," but he did not say what they were or how the man may have contracted the illness.
"I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts,” Kemp said in a statement.
Georgia has an initial solution for people who test positive for the novel coronavirus but can't stay at home and don't require hospitalization: An isolated corner of a state park, where mobile housing units have been set up.
So far, the lone resident of the quarantine at Hard Labor Creek State Park is a military veteran who cooked at a Waffle House northwest of Atlanta and doesn't know how he contracted the illness.
“Every joint in my body hurt,” Joey Camp, 30, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I could not move a joint in my body from my ankles, up my back, arms — could not without sharp pain.”
Camp, who served in Afghanistan and is from Cartersville, was staying with a friend who has an infant son, so he volunteered to be isolated away from home.
He said he's been spending his time at the park taking antibiotics, watching Star Wars films on his cell phone and eating chili dogs and other take-out meals left for him by state health officials.
House Democrats in the General Assembly on Thursday called for lawmakers to adjourn their annual session early, rather than keep meeting into early April.
Republican House Speaker David Ralston said he's meeting with Kemp and Senate leaders in light of worsening news and due to concerns about large crowds gathering, as happens every day lawmakers are in session.
“We are at the present time re-evaluating where we go,” Ralston said. “I think the best thing to do at this point in time is to err on the side of caution.”
Georgia has been tracing contacts for 31 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 across about a dozen counties. Separately, 124 passengers flown in from the Grand Princess in California are in a two-week quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta, CDC spokesman Bert Kelly said.
For most people, this coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Georgia's cases are spread across the state, from Floyd County in northwest Georgia to Lowndes and Charlton counties near the Florida line, according to an update late Wednesday from Kemp's office. Other cases are from Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fayette, Fulton, Lee and Polk counties.
Some of the tests still await confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A string of large events were canceled this week. Among them: Savannah's St. Patrick's Day parade, called off for the first time in nearly a century.