Worst of tourism job losses in SC, across US will come in the next 6 weeks, report says

The U.S. travel sector is likely to lose millions of jobs during the coronavirus crisis, and most of the layoffs are expected to occur before May.
Travel declines could result in a loss of 4.6 million jobs nationwide in the second quarter, according to a report released last week by the U.S. Travel Association.
Tourism-related employment losses alone could push the national unemployment rate up from its low 3.5 percent rate to 6.3 percent in the next few months, the report states.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association released its own projections, breaking out South Carolina-specific data. The group expects nearly 15,000 direct hotel-related jobs to be lost in the state.
The projections paint an employment picture that's starkly different from what the travel sector has seen in recent years.
At the beginning of 2020, nearly 280,000 South Carolinians were employed in the leisure and hospitality sector, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The sector employed more than 50,000 workers in the Charleston metro area during the peak season.
In 2019, leisure and hospitality jobs were added at twice the rate in South Carolina than they were nationally.
And, with historically low unemployment rates, hotels and restaurants in the Palmetto State struggled to keep their businesses fully staffed.
Now, the travel sector is the first to experience major layoffs and, according to the U.S. Travel Association's report, will shed more jobs than any other industry during the downturn.
Charleston's hospitality sector already cut more than 2,000 jobs by the middle of last week. The Indigo Road restaurant group announced Tuesday it was laying off 940 employees after mandated restaurant closures took effect.
The same day, 500 employees of Neighborhood Dining Group lost their jobs, and temporary suspension of carriage tours necessitated more than 100 layoffs among three tour companies.
More layoff announcements came from Home Team BBQ and Charleston Hospitality Group, which let a combined 730 people go.
In addition to seeing the bulk of job losses, the next two months will bring the sharpest declines in travel revenue. The national travel group's report estimates revenues will be down 75 percent for a couple months and 31 percent for the entire year.
The projected impact could be six times that of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the report states.
Tourism is a $23.8 billion industry in South Carolina, per an annual analysis by the state. In the Charleston area alone, the industry has a more than $8 billion economic impact.
According to estimates from the College of Charleston, the region's tourism sector could lose $523 million in the next four weeks because of the coronavirus crisis, and hotel occupancy could drop as low as 15 percent.
Virtual visits
As most of Charleston's major museums and attractions temporarily close their doors to visitors, staffers are turning to technology to keep the community engaged.
The Charleston Museum scheduled discussions that will be posted on its Facebook page this week. The sessions will cover topics like the city's role in the American Revolution and the museum's collection of silver.
While South Carolina's state parks remained open last week, rangers also started creating virtual programming that's streamed through their Facebook page.
On Friday, the S.C. Aquarium got in on the trend, too, by hosting its first "virtual visit" on Facebook. The video lessons with aquarium educators will be held every weekday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this week.
The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry has also been posting videos on its Facebook page, including a craft lesson, a hands-on science activity and even a deep breathing activity to help children de-stress.