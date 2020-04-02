Wojo's Wait: Ex-Citadel star's potential MLB breakthrough on hold due to coronavirus

In late February, the news swept through the Baltimore Orioles' spring training camp in Sarasota, Florida:

Asher Wojciechowski had a blister on the middle finger of his right hand.

"He's designated as day to day," one website reported. "Wojciechowski battling blister," declared another.

A month later, dealing with a mild blister on his pitching hand seems like the good old days for the former Citadel baseball standout. With Major League Baseball, and almost all of the sporting world, on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, "Wojo" is waiting out the crisis at home on James Island, trying to keep his body in shape and his attitude positive.

"It's frustrating, but what can you do?" said Wojciechowski, who was 4-8 with a 4.29 earned-run average in 17 games for the Orioles last season. "I'm not going to harp on it. I'm just going to stay ready, stay in shape and be ready to pitch against whoever it is when the season starts."

Wojo's route to the big leagues has been a long and winding one, and the 2020 season was shaping up to be his first complete season in the majors.

A first-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2010 out of The Citadel, the 6-4, 235-pound right-hander has pitched parts of three different seasons in MLB, for the Astros in 2015, the Reds in 2017 and the Orioles last season. He broke camp with the Astros in 2015, but pitched in only MLB five games that season. For his career, Wojo is 8-12 with a 5.76 ERA in 47 Major League games.

This season, the 31-year-old Wojciechowski was projected as the Orioles' third starter, and was scheduled to pitch in Baltimore against the Red Sox last Tuesday — if the season had started on time.

"It's definitely disappointing," said Wojciechowski, who has pitched in 185 games and 951 innings across 10 minor league seasons. "I was slated to pitch at home against Boston on Tuesday. When all this broke out, spring training was going very well, I was throwing the ball well and team was playing well. But the only thing we can do now is stay home, stay in shape and be ready to go when it clears up."

That's something Wojo and his wife, Alanna, are well equipped to do. Both fitness buffs, they already had transformed their garage into a home gym a couple of years ago. And Wojciechowski knows what it's like to train on his own. In 2017, he was cut by the Diamondbacks and spent three weeks training at home before he was picked up by the Cardinals.

"Since we are stuck at home, it's not a real regimented schedule," he said. "But I try to head out to the garage around noon and do all my mobility work and stretching, all my activation stuff and try to emulate what I was doing during spring training.

"I do all my prep work to get my body loose, and then we walk across the street to the soccer fields on James Island. I play catch with Alanna while I warm up, and then we set up a portable net and she gets out of the way when I start throwing hard. She can catch me up to about 80 percent or so, and she's definitely gotten better as we throw more while I'm home."

After throwing, Wojo gets in his wind sprints or runs football routes with Alanna, whose father, Paul Hamilton, was the head football coach at East Tennessee State, Elon and Brevard and now works as an assistant at Kentucky State. Then it's back to the garage for heavier lifting. He's also been able to throw off a mound at East Coast Baseball Academy during off hours.

Wojciechowski said former Citadel pitchers James Reeves and JP Sears, both in the Yankees' organization, are due back in town soon after being self-quarantined in Tampa, Florida.

"They will be coming over to train, but I'm not touching them," Wojo said. "We'll be touching baseballs and weights, I guess, but I'm really trying to be cautious about what I touch or where I go."

Orioles management, coaches and medical staff are in contact with him almost every week, he said, to make sure the players are healthy and have what they need.

"I just talked to our manager, and the pitching coach called me yesterday," he said. "The medical staff has a questionnaire for us every week or two to fill out on line, to make sure we are feeling all right and to check who we've been around and where we've been."

But Wojo knows no more than anybody else about the big question: When will the season start?

"Nobody knows," he said. "We have to wait and see what the experts say, what the government says, so everybody is on pins and needles waiting to find out. Are we going back to Florida for more spring training? When will the season start?

"The baseball world is crazy right now, but not nearly as crazy as the medical world. We just want everyone to be safe before we try to get back to normal."