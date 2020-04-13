Without customers, SC automotive suppliers halt production and issue layoffs

America's automotive supply chain is hitting the brakes as automakers like BMW and Volvo in South Carolina temporarily suspend production during the COVID-19 crisis.

Shipments of cars and car parts moved by rail — their primary mode of transportation — plummeted 82 percent year-over-year in the week that ended April 4, the latest data available from the American Association of Railroads. Such shipments totaled 3,171 rail cars for the week. That compares to roughly 18,000 weekly carloads recorded earlier this year.

"We haven’t seen sustained declines of that magnitude since the Great Recession," John Gray, the association's senior vice president, said of the overall drop in rail shipments. While nearly all sectors saw declines, the automotive segment notched the biggest drop by far.

The industry is particularly crucial to South Carolina, which boasts the nation's top automobile exporter in BMW and where roughly 400 automotive companies employ 72,000 people and contribute $27 billion a year to the state's economy.

Volvo and BMW this week extended their factory shutdowns through at least the end of April due to the spread of COVID-19. Volvo, which employs about 1,500 people building S60 sedans at a plant near Ridgeville, will reopen May 4. The 11,000 people who work at BMW's campus in Spartanburg County won't return to building X-model SUVs until May 1. They have joined most automakers nationwide that have halted operations to fight coronavirus.

Mercedes-Benz Vans began winding down operations at its North Charleston plant, which builds Sprinter commercial vehicles, in mid-March and currently plans to resume production on April 20.

That has had a domino effect on suppliers.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Nearly 5,000 layoffs have been announced in recent weeks by Palmetto State suppliers. Nearly half of them worked at the ZF Transmissions plant in Gray Court, which builds transmissions for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group. The ZF Chassis Systems plant in Duncan laid off an additional 250 workers. The German supplier to more than 20 automotive companies said it is pausing both individual product lines and entire factories due to automakers' lack of demand.

Benteler Automotive in Duncan, which builds chassis and exhaust systems and other components, has laid off nearly 300 people. And MAU Workforce Solutions, which provides workers for the BMW plant, has announced more than 1,400 layoffs.

Other companies, like Robert Bosch LLC in Dorchester County, have idled their factories but are offering staff extended benefits to avoid layoffs. The plant on Dorchester Road employs about 1,600 people and had announced layoffs earlier this year citing "structural adjustments" needed in the automotive industry.

"As part of our commitment to our associates, we have provided non-exempt hourly associates with additional paid time off to support them during this time," said Bosch spokesman Tim Wieland, who added production won't restart until business conditions impacted by COVID-19 improve.

South Carolina's tire dealerships have also suspended production, with Greenville-based Michelin saying it is "too early to assess any possible impact this situation could have on our industry long-term." Michelin's sales were already down 9 percent for cars and 16 percent for trucks prior to the coronavirus shutdown. Giti Tire in Richburg laid off its staff of 636 people, according to the state's Department of Employment and Workforce.

Car dealers are also feeling the impact, as customers refuse to visit showrooms. Asbury Automotive Group, for example, said it is laying off about 100 employees at its Upstate dealerships.

One place where the automotive slump isn't showing up — at least not yet — is at the Port of Charleston, which released cargo statistics for March this week. There were 24,117 vehicles, most of them BMWs, exported from Columbus Street Terminal in March — more than 40 percent better than the same month a year ago. That's expected to change when April totals reflecting a full month of automotive production shutdowns are released next month.