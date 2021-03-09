With thousands in SC clamoring for a vaccine, hospitals say supply still limited

Although the flow of vaccines into South Carolina appears to be picking up, as the state moves into its next phase of eligibility, many hospitals report availability is varied and there's continued struggle with inconsistent deliveries.
In positive news for the state, nearly 315,000 doses were given out the week of March 1, easily breaking the record for the most vaccine administered in a single week.
Deliveries of vaccines to the state are also higher than ever, and more than a half-million appointments are scheduled, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The trick is knowing where to look for those doses as the majority of the state's population became eligible — and thousands began looking for slots — starting March 8.
The Pfizer vaccine, which is primarily given out by hospitals, is far less available in South Carolina than the Moderna vaccine, which is mostly administered by retail pharmacies.
Tidelands Health, which has vaccine clinics in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, has found the newly eligible population, which trends younger than previous groups, is more reliant on digital scheduling. On March 8, Tidelands saw roughly 2,500 appointments made, according to its chief operating officer, Gayle Resetar.
“We are definitely the most popular kid in school right now,” Resetar said.
On the other side of the Grand Strand, Conway Medical Center received a shade under 4,000 appointment requests in the first 24 hours, setting a single-day record for the hospital.
Supply continues to be the biggest obstacle at Conway Medical Center, which will limit the rollout of teacher vaccines for Horry County Schools to 500 doses starting March 12. The hospital anticipates it will need 4,000 doses to vaccinate all teachers.
In the Upstate, a spokeswoman for Prisma Health said vaccine appointments are "highly limited" as demand continues to outpace the health system's supply. The same is true at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, where the hospital group said in a statement demand from the first group remains high and Monday's change caused a spike in appointment requests. It was struggling to keep up before the pool expanded and said federal allocations are not sufficient to keep up with the surge.
That wasn't the case everywhere, with AnMed Health in Anderson County and Bon Secours St. Francis in Greenville each reporting on March 8 some appointments remained open in the coming weeks.
In the Midlands, Lexington Medical Center said March 8 it had received 7,000 first vaccine doses for the week. The hospital did not know exactly how many of those doses are slated to go to people in the new phase of eligibility. A spokeswoman said the system had seen a decline in demand in for appointments with a large number available last week before this latest phase opened, making the provider certain that those newly eligible have been able to get on the schedule.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 425 confirmed, 36 probable.
Total cases in S.C.: 451,026 confirmed, 76,322 probable.
Percent positive: 4.7 percent.
New deaths reported: Three confirmed.
Total deaths in S.C.: 7,751 confirmed, 1,012 probable.
Percent of ICU beds filled: 4.7 percent.
How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?
40th as of March 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hardest-hit areas
In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (62), Anderson County (38) and Charleston County (37) saw the highest totals.
What about the tri-county?
Charleston County had 37 new cases on March 9, while Berkeley had 23 and Dorchester had 12.
Deaths
Two of the new confirmed deaths reported were people age 35 to 64 and one was in a patient age 65 or older.
Hospitalizations
Of the 604 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 9, 157 were in the ICU and 71 were using ventilators.
What do experts say?
In guidance issued March 8, the CDC said it is acceptable for fully vaccinated people to meet up indoors in small gatherings. The new guidelines apply to people who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In South Carolina, about 431,000 people meet that requirement as of March 7.
Nick Masuda contributed reporting from Myrtle Beach, Conor Hughes contributed from Greenville, and Jessica Holdman contributed from Columbia.