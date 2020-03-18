With sudden closures and cancellations, arts and cultural organizations need support

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the unanticipated theater, gallery and museum closings, as well as the cancellation of performances and exhibitions and cultural events, are certain to make a continued impact on Charleston's arts and cultural community.

Following is an ongoing list of organizations to support. By helping to lessen the repercussions of the coming days, we can ensure that Charleston's dynamic arts scene is primed for vitality in the months ahead.

To add to this list, please email information to mhogan@postandcourier.com.

Charleston Jazz has canceled all concerts in response to the pandemic. To support them, donate here.

Charleston Stage, which is in the process of making emergency budget cuts while operating without ticket sales, said that support at this time can make a real difference in ensuring the shows go on again. Donate here.

The Charleston Symphony has been uplifting the Charleston community with the transformative power of classical music for 80 years. You can help secure their continued success by making a contribution of any size.

Footlight Players has postponed its production of "Matilda," which they report will result in a loss of revenue that will put a strain on their operations over the new few weeks and even months. To donate to their Coronavirus Relief Fund, link here.

Historic Charleston Foundation had to suspend its spring fundraising events, including The Festival of Houses and Gardens, its major annual funding source, resulting in a significant revenue loss. Gifts may be sent to Historic Charleston Foundation, P.O. Box 1120, Charleston, SC 29402 or can be made online.