With SC coronavirus cases creeping up, officials urge precautions, flu shots

As South Carolina's coronavirus case numbers continue to creep up, public health officials are urging the public to take precautions, including getting vaccinated for influenza.

With flu season beginning, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging all residents who are able to get the flu shot. Getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time is possible and could lead to more complications than if a person was only infected with the flu.

"This year, this may be the most important flu shot of your life,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim DHEC Public Health Director. “We’re experiencing the worst public health crisis in 100 years, and it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible. We owe it to ourselves, our loved ones, and the essential workers and first responders who are tirelessly dedicated in their service to the public as we all endure this pandemic together.”

Officials say the flu vaccine available this year protects against the four most common strains. The shots are safe, effective and do not cause the flu.

"So many generations before us would have given anything to have a flu vaccine," said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. "To the extent that we can prevent the flu, we must."

Bell said getting vaccinated could help lessen the number of severe infections that would require hospitalization.

Freeing up hospital beds is especially important if the Palmetto State is to avoid surges in demand as the winter months come and no end to the coronavirus pandemic is in sight.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 874, a 453 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 150,033

New deaths reported: 14

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,325

Hospitalized patients: 748

Total tests in S.C.: 1,591,017

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Friday were Greenville, 145; Spartanburg, 68; and Horry, 58.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 35 new cases, Berkeley had 14 and Dorchester had 10.

There were no new tri-county deaths reported Friday.

Deaths

Of the 14 new deaths, nine were elderly patients aged 65 and older and five were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64.

They lived in Beaufort, Cherokee, Florence, Greenville, Hampton, Marlboro, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 748 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Friday, DHEC said, 193 were in intensive care with 99 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and 298 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

When compared to the most-recently available data on leading causes of death, COVID-19 is the Palmetto State's third-leading cause of death, ahead of accidents and behind heart disease and cancer, DHEC said.

The coronavirus is proving far deadlier than the flu, DHEC said. In the last decade, an average of 36,000 people nationally died of the flu compared to 209,000 COVID-19 deaths recorded so far.

There have been an average of 140 flu deaths in South Carolina over the last six years, DHEC said. From March 1 to Oct. 7 this year, there have been 3,530 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Flu shots are available at multiple locations across the state, including certain DHEC public health offices, pharmacies, hospitals, doctors’ offices and other locations.

To see if your local DHEC public health office offers the flu shot and to schedule an appointment, visit DHEC's Public Health Clinics page or call 855-472-3432 to schedule an appointment.