With SC beach accesses and stores reopening, what's needed to end other virus restrictions

Gov. Henry McMaster wants to lift coronavirus-protective orders as soon as possible that are keeping people close to home, forcing them to take online classes, and preventing them from dining in restaurants or working out in gyms.

McMaster said he will continue to rely on data and expertise of state health officials in making key decisions. A spike in cases coupled with growing crowds on beaches, rivers and stores led the governor to issue a stay-at-home order on April 7.

South Carolina was the last state east of the Mississippi River to issue a stay-at-home order believed to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, but it could be among the first to loosen restrictions.

McMaster told reporters on Thursday that he thinks South Carolina could be ahead of some states looking at a May 1 "reopening" date because of how government leaders carefully shut down activities.

The governor was careful to not offer any dates, but provided a preview by lifting bans on public boat accesses, relaxing his calls to halt elective surgery and insisting he would not delay the June 9 primary for state races with in-person absentee voting starting May 11.

McMaster Chief of Staff Trey Walker said restrictions will be lifted in stages and done in coordination with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"(DHEC) understands his desire to move as quickly as possible," Walker said.

S.C. State Epidemiologist Linda Bell and other state health officials have provided broad outlines of what will drive their decisions in a state with more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases and a virus that has killed more than 110 people.

“When we reach a period we’re clearly on the downward side of that slope and that activity has remained at some low level for some period of time and we have some reassurance it’s not going back up again, then we would use the information about disease activity and not a date on the calendar," Bell told reporters Thursday.

For now, though, South Carolina remains on the "upward slide of that curve" with a peak in cases in early May, she said.

McMaster's optimism came the same day President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines for states' use to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions. Trump's plan suggests a two-week downward trend in the number of COVID-10 cases and in patients with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

Asked about those recommendations, a leading DHEC doctor said Friday they are being studied to see how they can work in South Carolina

"We certainly would want to see for a sustained period of time, for whatever length, a decrease in cases and symptoms," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consultant for DHEC.

State governments are under pressure to ease COVID-19 economic restrictions amid steep job losses. Protests have broken out in several state capitals. Now one is planned in Columbia on April 24.

McMaster is facing some decisions over the next few weeks.

Schools: An announcement is coming next week on what happens to schools now closed through the end of April, Walker said.

McMaster is working with state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman to make sure infection rates have dropped enough to prevent a resurgence if students return. They also are examining whether schools have the money and staffing to reboot in-person classes for a short period.

Summer classes were discussed, but are are off the table, Walker said: "No one liked it."

The governor wants to find a way for seniors to have a graduation ceremony, perhaps during the summer.

Dining in/nonessential businesses: The governor will wait for word from medical experts to resume dining in at restaurants and reopening businesses, including hair stylists and gyms, he ordered closed.

McMaster could reopen both with limits to allow for social distancing, such as his order that put a lid on occupancy in stores at 20 percent of the number allowed by the fire marshal.

This is where a task force of public- and private-sector leaders being formed by the governor's office, called Accelerate SC, will offer recommendations.

The task force, which is expected to be announced formally next week, will develop solutions for businesses that can be put in place when state health officials give the go ahead.

Walker expects that OK when DHEC experts "see a trend that satisfies them."

But the governor is anxious.

"It's not lost on him that nearly 300,000 South Carolinians are out of work," Walker said of the monthly tally of jobless claims.

Stay-at-home order: Walker said South Carolina's version of a stay-at-home order was more permissive than other states.

Big box, home improvement, liquor and gun stores were allowed to remain open, as well as churches and other houses of worship, the chief of staff said.

"We put in the least restrictions possible on businesses and the economy so when we came out of this we would be ahead of competitor states by a long shot," Walker said.

The governor will want to make sure his decision to end his orders don't lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

"Once you turn it back on, you can't cut it back off again," Walker said.