top story

With SC at 456 total cases of coronavirus, DHEC's director takes leave of absence

  • Updated
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the United States. File/NIAID-RML via AP

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to inflate, the state's top health official announced he'll be taking a leave of absence.

By Thursday evening, officials had recorded 456 total cases in 39 counties. They expect over 8,000 cases by early May.

In a Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey expects to take two to three weeks away from DHEC to deal with high blood pressure, he said in a Thursday evening email to staff.

DHEC's general counsel, Marshall Taylor, will lead the agency until Toomey's return.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

