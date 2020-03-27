With SC at 456 total cases of coronavirus, DHEC's director takes leave of absence

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to inflate, the state's top health official announced he'll be taking a leave of absence.
By Thursday evening, officials had recorded 456 total cases in 39 counties. They expect over 8,000 cases by early May.
In a Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey expects to take two to three weeks away from DHEC to deal with high blood pressure, he said in a Thursday evening email to staff.
DHEC's general counsel, Marshall Taylor, will lead the agency until Toomey's return.