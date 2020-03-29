With more than 770 SC coronavirus cases, cities and towns enacting stay-in ordinances

Officials announced 113 new cases and one new death Sunday afternoon, bringing South Carolina's total to 774 cases in 40 counties. An elderly patient in Horry County with underlying health conditions marks the most recent death, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said. 16 total deaths have been reported. As the coronavirus accelerates across South Carolina with no statewide stay-at-home order yet issued by the governor, one coastal town appears ready to rejoin others in enacting their own.

Officials in the Colleton County community of Edisto Beach are joining the chorus of other local leaders in asking for a statewide shelter-in-place order. Mayor Jane Darby said on Sunday the council is poised to take emergency steps limiting access to the coastal escape should that mandate not come.

"We are ready to act at any minute. We're not going to put up with an out-of-control situation and endanger our citizens," Darby said, adding town officials are hopeful Gov. Henry McMaster will issue clear language about restrictions on being outdoors for non-essential purposes.

After S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday that local governments could not exercise the governor's emergency powers, and therefore were opening themselves up to lawsuits for restricting access, Edisto Beach and Folly Beach rescinded their orders to limit access to the beaches.

Many Edisto Beach residents protested the council's decision, concerned that their community was at risk. Edisto Beach was one of the few beaches still open Sunday.

Several residents showed their displeasure at the decision, lining the street and holding signs that read "Protect Edisto from COVID19" and "Edisto Residents Only."

At Folly Beach on Saturday, the shore was teeming with people after officials there pulled back a March 20 ban. Folly Beach officials voted later in the day to reinstate the closure.

The city of Charleston passed a stay-at-home ordinance that became effective Thursday. It included broad exceptions for several businesses, and many residents appeared to ignore the ordinance on Thursday, continuing to enter city parks and bypassing barriers. While many tourist spots saw less traffic, residents went about their normal routines despite the restrictions on that first day.

Over the next few days, residents began to take the order more seriously, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Sunday. Officers have noticed a significant reduction in traffic or people being out in groups. Sunday's traffic was less than 25 percent of what it normally is, Reynolds estimated.

"There's been a lot of improvement," he said. "This is going to last for a while, so we're creating a new norm. We are trending in the right direction."

Columbia also passed a stay-at-home ordinance, which went into effect Sunday.

In his ninth coronavirus-related executive order since March 11, McMaster on Saturday took greater steps to protect first responders from the disease, mandating people who call 911 to disclose if anybody in the household has symptoms of COVID-19.

He also mobilized the National Guard to help coordinate the distribution of essential supplies around the state.

The decree also suspends visitation to South Carolina prisons and local detention centers and loosens transportation restrictions for commercial vehicles carrying "essential goods and products" including food, medical supplies and petroleum by waiving weight, height, length and width requirements.

All public schools remain closed through April, and state-supported colleges can only house out-of-state or displaced students, and allow courses for the spring semester to be completed online, McMaster ordered.

South Carolina on Saturday also received its second allotment of personal protective equipment from the national stockpile, state public health officials announced. In all, 46 counties will split 228,594 respirators, face masks, surgical gowns, coveralls and gloves.

"The distribution of materials was data driven to ensure needs are fairly met based on county populations based on the 2010 Census and emergent needs," the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a news release.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.