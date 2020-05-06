With memory disorders, separation during coronavirus brings unique hardships

Arthur and Ellie Briggs married in 1992, in their later years. She was a widow and a retired school secretary; he a retired truck driver.

“I knew right away that she was the one for me,” he recalled.

He figured they still had long lives left together. Instead, as Alzheimer’s disease saps 82-year-old Ellie's memories, his top priority is caring for her. He’s thankful she still remembers him.

But for how much longer?

As America lingers at a near-standstill to minimize coronavirus spread, Ellie’s memories continue to slip away. And Arthur, like millions of caregivers around the country, must provide for her needs alone — no respite program, no in-home care, not even visits from loved ones during the shutdown. Their families worry Ellie won’t remember them at all by time this is over.

The couple had plans to handle Ellie’s future. Before the virus hit, they were preparing to move her into Harmony at Wescott Plantation, a retirement community in Summerville that she enjoyed when she visited. It includes help for people with Alzheimer's.

Arthur doesn't complain. He knows it's the best option for her. She will have professional caregivers, and he will be able to visit daily. Plus, at 72, it will allow him to take better care of himself.

Their goal was to move her in just after Mother’s Day. Instead, due to the coronavirus, it's gotten pushed back to July — at the earliest.

Alone with memories

It's hard for anyone to comprehend how so much in our community has changed — and so suddenly — to fight a silent, invisible enemy. But people with dementia and other memory disorders present unique challenges during this coronavirus lockdown.

Some can understand just enough to realize that things aren't normal — and become agitated over the sudden changes. Others can barely communicate with loved ones, much less grasp that the person on FaceTime, or waving from outside a window at their care facility, is a spouse or child. Basics like hand-washing and mask-wearing are difficult to enforce in this population, which tends to wander and live in a world at least somewhat removed from reality.

Across the country, now largely hunkered down, an estimated 5.7 million people suffer various kinds of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. They and their caregivers have lost what little relief they find in programs like respite care and support groups, shuttered indefinitely, as the news fills with horrific stories of virus spread through nursing homes and other facilities.

As a March 30 letter in The Lancet, signed by experts from across the globe, implored: "Support for people living with dementia and their carers is needed urgently worldwide."

Imagine being placed inside a bubble, cut off from all stimulation.

“You will be psychotic in about 48 hours. You will start to hallucinate," said Dr. Jacobo Mintzer, the chief Alzheimer's researcher for Roper St. Francis Healthcare, who worries about the isolation and lack of stimulation Alzheimer's patients face with social distancing.

He isn’t sure what long-term impact the sudden isolation will have on dementia patients and their caregivers, and he worries that experts have no idea what this sudden change in routine and isolation will do to patients.

“I’m concerned enough that we need to learn about it very soon,” Mintzer said.

New research is revealing how COVID-19 might affect the human brain. According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, some patients suffer complications like brain inflammation, strokes, confusion and seizures. It’s pivotal for experts to learn more, Mintzer said, especially about people who are battling dementia.

“This is clearly one of the most affected vulnerable populations,” Mintzer said. “We need to find a safe way to bring them back to the research environment. We need the data.”

Love through a window

Priscilla Holtzclaw hadn’t visited her husband for almost a month. A physician, she understood the importance of routine for him in this final stretch of his six-year decline. And his family showing up outside the assisted living facility where he lived, all wearing masks, wasn’t part of his routine.

So, she stayed away as the final months when her husband, Jim, might recognize her slipped away, robbed by a cruel union of the coronavirus and a disease of the brain called Lewy body dementia with Parkinson's disease.

By Easter, however, she missed him too much.

She and their daughter, Molly Griggs, with her husband and three young children, drove to Ashley Gardens Assisted Living & Memory Care. It was hard for them all. Papa, now 65, was a big part of their lives, and it hurt when he didn’t recognize them.

When they stopped at his window to greet him, he peered out from a plaid curtain. His eyes crinkled. Beneath his mustache, he smiled. Then, he lifted one arm and waved. Holtzclaw's heart filled just to see him.

But was he waving at his daughter and wife of 42 years?

Or, at people he thought were friendly strangers outside his window?

Long before coronavirus forced Ashley Gardens and facilities like it to ban visitors, even fleeting moments of recognition had turned elusive. Yet, every now and then, when Holtzclaw brought old photographs and sat with her husband, touching his arm, engaging his eyes, he would emerge.

“How’s Bobby?” he’d ask.

Their oldest child.

When the facility closed to visitors, hope for that personal connection closed with it.

“You can’t get that through a window,” Holtzclaw said.

As the pandemic stretched on, she worried most that Jim would fall, given he liked to move around a lot. She wasn't sure he would survive long afterward. A retired hospice doctor, she has escorted many families through their loved ones' final months and days.

Now she imagined walking that path herself, with a window between them.

“I will have lost these months with him," she said, "and we'll be making those end-of-life decisions.”

Closing down

From the other side of the window at Ashley Gardens, a staff member near Jim Holtzclaw snapped a photograph, a precious memory for his family that Easter but also a reminder that, inside the facility, people still cared for him.

The staff had quickly shut down visitation amid COVID-19 fears. But inside the facility, which is locked so residents don't wander outside, they can move about freely, as they normally do. Instead, the facility puts the onus on its employees to wear masks and take other added precautions, Administrator Kelly Carleton said.

Minimizing potential exposure is paramount. If one resident contracted the virus, it would spread quickly. And that would put them all at risk.

Residents can meander out of their rooms to visit with each other in the dining rooms and courtyards. Some even play basketball together. But gone, for now, are the outings for bowling or Sonic milkshakes.

“It’s so difficult keep someone who is confused in their room with the door closed, because it just doesn’t make sense to them," said Kena Phillips, regional director of operations for Sunshine Retirement Living, which owns Ashley Gardens. “The primary focus has to be the security of our residents as they are such a high-risk population."

Residents at facilities like this one don't only face cognitive decline and age. Most of Ashley Gardens' residents, like those in similar facilities, also tend to have other conditions — including heart disease, hypertension and diabetes — which put people at greater risk of developing life-threatening COVID-19 complications.

Potential losses

COVID-19 isn't only affecting people with memory disorders. It's also threatening the groups that provide critical support for them and their caregivers.

The nonprofit Respite Care Charleston has five locations where families can drop off loved ones with dementia and get some much-needed rest, run errands or otherwise be freed for a few hours from the often grueling demands of caring for loved ones with these diseases. Meanwhile, clients get much-needed socialization and fun.

Respite Care stopped its group programs on March 13, six weeks ago. With them went the fees they generate, which account for 40 percent of its budget.

With that money dried up, the nonprofit faced closing altogether.

“To lose that would be a huge loss to the community,” Executive Director Sara Perry said. It is Charleston County’s only non-medical group respite — and the only affordable option for many of its more than 75 clients and the hundreds of caregivers those clients depend on.

Respite Care tried to submit an application for the first round of federal small business stimulus money, but its bank couldn't submit it in time. Last week, the bank submitted for the second round of money. If that didn’t come through, Respite Care’s programs could shutter.

It cut its staff in half, laying off some workers and cutting others to part time. It postponed its golf tournament fundraiser, scheduled for April 20. Perry is hoping for fall.

Then, she got good news.

Respite Care would receive $20,150 in a forgivable loan from the stimulus package. She could boost employees' hours back closer to normal and keep most, hopefully, until its in-person programs resume. Whenever that is.

Stuck at home

Arthur Briggs first started noticing Ellie’s problems with dementia around seven years ago. At first, he noticed her checking the newspaper throughout the day to see what the date was. She forgot small things like cutting off the oven or how to prepare recipes she'd known for years.

“There’s little telltale signs,” he said. “You see something different.”

In 2018, after Ellie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the couple moved from Maryland to Cane Bay Plantation in Summerville to be closer to Ellie’s son. That way, Arthur had some help. Being a caregiver is a full-time job, and he couldn’t do everything alone.

Ellie went almost everywhere with him. Luckily, as her memory faltered, she remained her agreeable self, which made it easier.

He took her to the Ark of SC, a support program in Summerville that offers services like respite care. It gave Arthur four hours a day to run errands while professionals cared for Ellie and provided her stimulating activities.

Now all that’s on hold.

The Ark of SC suspended its programs. A speech memory therapist who used to come by to work with Ellie no longer does. Arthur could turn to home health care, but that would mean strangers coming and going, each potentially spreading the virus.

With the stay-at-home orders, Arthur and Ellie don't go out. They even get their groceries delivered.

Instead, it all falls onto Arthur's shoulders. He gives his wife books and word activities to help keep her brain busy and their time filled. But they end up watching a lot of TV. For more than a month now, the only time they have left home is to walk around their neighborhood.

The fall

In late April, almost two weeks after the Easter visit to her husband's window at Ashley Gardens, Holtzclaw got a phone call. Her physician's mind had predicted his biggest risk. He had fallen.

Given his recent decline, including several prior falls and losing 30 pounds, it was time.

They scheduled a call to discuss hospice.

Holtzclaw would not hold her husband's hand during that conversation. She would not hug him or cry with him or reflect on so many years spent together.

Although they will celebrate 43 years of marriage this month, he is mostly gone already. Like so many in the later stages of dementia diseases, Jim lives in the delusions of his mind now.

But the physical body of the man she loves, the father of their three children, remains. So she picked up the phone to discuss preparations for the end of his life at a time when she cannot so much as touch him.