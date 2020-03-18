With Italian travel off the table, Charleston-area cookie maker orders Le Farfalle takeout

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Katherine Frankstone is the chef owner of Grey Ghost Bakery, which is planning a move to Wappoo Road. Look for Grey Ghost to launch its first retail store and café in the spring.
“Our favorite comfort food restaurant is Le Farfalle. The delicious Italian fare there is just what the doctor ordered during this time of stress and uncertainty! We particularly love the lemon tang of (chef) Michael Toscana's ceci in umido, which I could eat with a spoon. Paired with Le Farfalle's crusty bread, the ceci is a great appetizer or light lunch with a salad, and it's healthy to boot.
We also enjoy the housemade whipped ricotta on that same crusty bread; the drizzle of honey and fresh black pepper are fantastic. Le Farfalle's mixed salad is dressed perfectly and includes frisee, which I almost never buy for myself; the agnolotti with duck confit and mushrooms is my go-to entree.
Le Farfalle is great for take-out or delivery, and the portions are usually large enough that I have leftovers for lunch the next day. I can dine on great Italian here while dreaming of traveling to Italy again when all this virus mess is behind us.”