With factories and showrooms shuttered, SC automakers see March sales tumble

South Carolina automakers saw their global sales plunge by double digits in March as COVID-19 spread throughout the U.S. and European markets, and more fallout is expected as factories and showrooms have been shuttered.
Volvo Cars, which build S60 sedans at its $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville, reported a 31.2 percent sales drop worldwide in March. The U.S. market fared worst of all, with sales falling 42.7 percent compared to a year ago, snapping 14 consecutive months of growth. Through the first three months of 2020, sales are down 18.2 percent globally and 11.7 percent in the U.S.
A majority of states have now implemented coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders which have led to a significant drop in showroom traffic, Volvo said. For example, S60 sales were down by more than a third last month.
Many of BMW's showrooms also were closed during part of March, leading to a 15.3 percent U.S. sales decline during the first quarter for the German automaker that builds X-model SUVs in Spartanburg County.
"The top priority for us during this global crisis is the health and well-being of our customers, dealers and employees," Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO of BMW of North America, said in a statement. "Simultaneously, we are working closely with our dealer networks to help them in their efforts to maintain their financial liquidity, while also supporting our customers by extending vehicle warranties and maintenance plans, and offering no cost vehicle pickup and delivery for urgent service matters."
April numbers could be even worse for Volvo and BMW, as the coronavirus hasn't yet reached its peak and both automakers have temporarily shuttered their South Carolina plants. BMW said it plans to reopen its sprawling Upstate campus on April 13 and Volvo will keep its plant off Interstate 26 closed through April 14.
Mercedes-Benz Vans, which builds Sprinter vehicles primarily for commercial customers at its North Charleston plant, began winding down production on March 23 for at least a two-week hiatus. Sales figures were not available for Sprinters in March.