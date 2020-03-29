With ECHL season canceled, SC Stingrays players scrambling to make ends meet

Tim Harrison spent one summer digging for oysters in Duxbury Beach just south of Boston.

It was a way to make a little extra money before the hockey season began. The South Carolina Stingrays forward has spent summers as a bartender and in construction and landscaping when he wasn’t on the ice playing in the ECHL. Like most ECHL players, Harrison has also worked as a counselor at a few of the Boston youth hockey camps.

Harrison would do whatever odd jobs he could pick up in the summer. It was a way for the former Colgate University star to make ends meet between hockey seasons.

When the ECHL announced on March 14 that it was canceling the rest of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrison, like most of his South Carolina Stingrays teammates, wondered how they would pay their bills this summer.

“This hurts my bottom line big time,” Harrison said. “We still had a couple of paychecks coming from the regular season, plus whatever bonus we would have made during the playoffs. This changes a lot of plans for a lot of guys not only for (Stingrays), but for guys across the league.”

This was Harrison’s third full season in the ECHL, and he wasn’t getting rich. With the weekly salary cap per team at around $13,000, the average player salary in the ECHL is about $650 a week. During a normal 28-week regular-season, the average player makes around $20,000 per year. Teams do provide apartments, and most of their utilities are paid for, but saving money on a player's salary can be difficult.

When the season was canceled, the Stingrays had the best record in the ECHL with the regular season set to finish on April 5. Most of the players were confident the Stingrays were going to make a deep run in the Kelly Cup playoffs. Unlike the NHL or the American Hockey League, players continue to pick up a regular paycheck during the postseason. As a result, players could have received their normal salaries until early June, plus a playoff bonus, which could be as much as $5,000 for winning the Kelly Cup.

“You never know, but I think most of us figured we’d be playing in late May and even into June,” said Stingrays forward Dan DeSalvo. “It’s a pretty big blow financially. You get those extra paychecks during the playoffs, and then that bonus, it all starts to add up.”

And it’s not just the missing paychecks that hurts the players. When the season ended, it meant that players had find other means of making their rent and utility payments.

“If we were playing into May or June, the club is still picking up a lot of your expenses,” said DeSalvo, who spends his offseasons in Chicago. “I think that’s what goes unnoticed. It’s not just that you are missing a paycheck, it’s that you have to find a way to make the rent, no matter if you are living here or you go back home.”

For veteran players across the ECHL like Stingrays captain Andrew Cherniwchan, the cancellation of the season and playoffs means they missed out on as much as $5,000 or more. Cherniwchan is in a unique position. He’s Canadian, but his wife, Katie, is an American who works as a nurse at MUSC. Cherniwchan, 30, is in the process of applying for his green card, so he has not be able to work in the offseason.

“What I try to do is just save as much money as I can during the season,” said Cherniwchan, who has played eight seasons of professional hockey in the ECHL and AHL. “I kind of create this slush fund and that usually keeps me going in the summer so I can train and travel back to Canada and see my family. This summer, I don’t what know I’m going to do.”

A long playoff run means that most players don’t have to work that summer. They can take a few months off and let their bodies and minds recuperate from a long season.

“If we’d have gone all the way to the finals, I probably wouldn’t have had to have worked,” Harrison said. “I think as a player, you need that break from the game.”

DeSalvo, like a lot of the ECHL players, makes most of his summer money from working hockey camps. But most of the ice rinks around the country are closed, and no one knows when they could reopen.

“The players have been put in an almost impossible situation,” said Stingrays coach Steve Bergin. “They essentially lose their jobs, so now they are out looking for jobs, but no one is hiring because of the pandemic. A lot of the guys work these summer hockey schools, but the rinks aren’t open. I feel for them. They are in an extremely tough spot because they want to work but don’t have anything to fall back on.”

Unlike the NHL, the ECHL doesn’t have million-dollar TV contracts and isn’t made up of billionaire owners. The majority of the revenue the Stingrays generate is from ticket sales and partly by corporate sponsors. The Stingrays, who were averaging about 4,200 fans per game at the North Charleston Coliseum, had eight home games left in March, which traditionally has drawn some of the biggest crowds.

"That's a lot of revenue the organization is missing out on," Bergin said.

There’s only so much the Stingrays ownership group can do to fill the void in lost wages. When the season ended, Stingrays owner Todd Halloran told players their rent was paid up through the end of March.

“We were not just going to kick the players to the curb, we wanted to give them as much time as we could for them to make the transition,” Halloran said. “The players are not in this league to get rich. They do it for the love of the game. We wanted to do more, but the salary cap rules in place don’t allow us to do a whole lot. The owners can’t hire them for other companies they might own. The best we can do is make introductions for them. I wish there was more we could do.”

The ECHL is trying do its part. Larry Landon, the executive director of the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, is hoping to form the COVID-19 Economic Relief Fund. The PHPA told Sports Illustrated that they hope to make an initial contribution of $200,000 and have a goal to raise as much as $800,000 for the players.

“I’d like to see even more, to be honest,” Landon told Sports Illustrated. “Everybody’s going to take a hit in this COVID-19 pandemic. We’re just trying to help.”

Paul Bassonnette, who played 100 games in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers, hosts the popular hockey podcast, 'Spittin Chiclets' and is trying to raise money for the players.

“Two hundred thousand dollars sounds like a lot of money, but when you do the math, it’s 20 players on 26 teams across the league, so that goes pretty quickly,” said Stingrays team president Rob Concannon. “Don’t get me wrong, I think what the league and PHPA is doing is great, and the Stingrays and the ownership group fully supports it. What Paul Bassonnette is doing is great. I think if we all work together, we can make a difference for the players who give up so much and work so hard during the season.”

While Harrison appreciates everyone’s concern about his bottom line, he isn’t too worried about his future.

“Look, no one is destitute, none of the players are going hungry,” Harrison said. “We know what we signed up for. We’ll make it through this.”