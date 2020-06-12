With downtown Charleston restaurants hungry for revenue, city signs off on sandwich boards

At a time when Charleston area restaurant owners are facing down five-figure past due bills and grappling with a depleted tourist population, the fate of a sidewalk sign seems like a small thing. But the owner of a King Street pastry shop is counting his sandwich board as a small victory.

“It’s my only way of letting people know I’m here,” says Sergio Tosi of Sweet Belgium, who protested vigorously last week when a city staffer reminded him that business owners can be fined if their advertising blocks the sidewalk.

“If the street was packed with customers, then of course I’d remove the sign, but it’s dead empty,” Tosi continues. “If that sign brings me $20 because someone saw from far away that I have waffles, that’s fine.”

Although it wasn’t previously fine by the city, city spokesman Jack O’Toole confirms that Charleston will scale back enforcement of its sidewalk sign restrictions as downtown businesses strive to recover.

Tosi’s sign is a chalkboard-style model, illustrated with a drawing of a frosted Belgian waffle and a pair of beverages. Soon after he first set it up, the city sent him a letter explaining why he couldn’t plant a sign jutting into a narrow sidewalk.

To comply with the law, he brought his sign inside, but returned it to its original location once the pandemic eroded his sales.

“I said, ‘You know what: I don’t care. I have to let people know.’,” he says of his decision to flout the rule.

During the closure of dining rooms across the state, Tosi used his sign to advertise the availability of pickup. He’s since updated it to indicate customers can eat in his bakery if they like.

According to Tosi, the folding sign assumed extra importance after vandals smashed his windows on the night of May 30. With Sweet Belgium concealed behind plywood boards, people couldn’t tell what Tosi had to offer. He realized other downtown business owners, who allegedly stashed their sidewalk signs when they saw the city staffer who briefed Tosi on the law, likely had the same problem.

So Tosi called the city to complain. And on Friday, one day after his window was repaired, he got word that sandwich boards won’t be penalized, at least for now.