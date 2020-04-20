With cruises on hold, some see opportunity for reassessment, others a bright future

With the Carnival Sunshine sitting idle at the Columbus Street Terminal, some cruise ship opponents see the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to reassess the industry's future.

But Charleston port officials expect to make a deal that will keep Carnival sailing from its Union Pier home for decades to come once the pandemic recedes.

"I visited Carnival a month-and-a-half ago to really pursue that discussion, and they have an offer on the table," said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority. "I believe that offer is largely acceptable to them."

A Carnival Cruise Line spokesman said the company doesn't comment on business negotiations, "including whether those discussions are even taking place."

Newsome said his offer would keep a Carnival ship in Charleston for 25 years. Negotiations halted in mid-March when the company and other cruise lines stopped sailing because of the coronavirus. Carnival says it won't resume cruises until at least June 27. In the meantime, the Sunshine and its 1,100 crew members will stay docked at the port's Columbus Street wharf, with occasional trips out of the harbor to dump "gray water" from dishwashers, baths and sinks.

"We're letting them get through some of the more pressing priorities that they have in their business and we'll take that (proposed deal) up at the appropriate time," Newsome said. "I don't think there's any changing view toward the attractiveness of this market. It's extremely attractive for them. They want to be here and we want them here, so I think we will have a long-term deal with Carnival."

The Preservation Society of Charleston would rather use the current cruise hiatus "to take a step back and reassess the role we want cruise to play in Charleston’s future," according to an email the group sent to its members last week.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the far-reaching impacts the cruise industry has on our city and region," the email stated, adding the Sunshine's daily presence next to the Ravenel Bridge is "a visual reminder of not only the risk posed to the health of our community, but to our environment as well."

The Preservation Society is among several groups that are suing to stop construction of a new cruise ship terminal at Union Pier, replacing the existing 1970s-era building. Those preservation and environmental groups say a new terminal would lead to more pollution and congestion in the city. They recently won a state Supreme Court ruling giving them the right to oppose the authority's application for a state permit allowing the new terminal's construction. The groups have also filed a lawsuit in federal court to block an Army Corps of Engineers permit.

The long-running legal battles are unlikely to be settled any time soon. But the Preservation Society sees COVID-19 as a strong argument in its efforts to rid downtown Charleston of cruise ships.

"The directive to cease operations coupled with less than favorable public perception has placed cruise companies in a very difficult financial situation," the group's email stated. "The ultimate fate of the cruise industry will depend on the duration of the pandemic and people’s willingness to board the ships that have now become grim symbols of contagion. Experts predict cruise travel will be forever changed as a result."

Carnival said it lost $781 million in the first quarter, compared to a year-ago profit of $336 million, despite the coronavirus impact hitting toward the end of the reporting period. The company has drawn down a $3 billion line of credit and recently sold an 8.2 percent stake to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The State Ports Authority has also taken a hit. The cruise industry amounts to about $8 million worth of profit each year for the owner and operator of South Carolina's public port system, which hosts roughly 300,000 cruise ship passengers annually. At least one-fourth of that will be lost to the current cruise lockdown.

"It's a small business relatively speaking from a revenue stance, but it's always an important piece of our cash flow model," Newsome said, adding that hosting the ships costs the SPA very little. In 2019, for example, the authority paid $161,159 to off-duty city police officers to direct traffic and another $5,736 to the city for the use of police vehicles.

Carnival expects to survive the current financial crisis and believes customers will return once the COVID-19 fears are over, noting in a regulatory filing that nearly half of customers whose cruises were canceled have accepted vouchers for future trips in lieu of having their deposits returned.

And Swiss bank UBS reported that the number of cruise bookings for 2021 are up by 9 percent compared to the same period in 2020, including a substantial number of people booking brand new cruises as opposed to simply re-booking canceled cruises, according to an article in the Los Angeles Times.

"There's a lot of pent-up demand for 2020 sailings. People are simply waiting to be told when ships will resume, where they will be going and how will they get there," said Stewart Chiron, who tracks industry trends on The Cruise Guy website.

"The coronavirus situation is changing daily," Chiron said. "There's so much that we don't know and didn't know last week or months ago. I'm confident the industry will continue to evolve, using the latest, available technology, to ensure passengers, crews and ships are as safe as possible."