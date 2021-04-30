With COVID-19 infections, 65% in SC may be immune, MUSC research says

Taking into account the number of COVID-19 infections reported in South Carolina during the last several months, as well as the number of South Carolinians who have been vaccinated, 65 percent of residents in this state may be immune to the virus, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina suggest.

But that isn't a reason to forgo getting a vaccine, the lead researcher said.

There are two ways to develop immunity against the virus: by getting a vaccine, and by catching it. MUSC’s estimates of the population's overall immunity take both into account. But in reality, Michael Sweat, a Ph.D. researcher at MUSC leading its Epidemiology Intelligence Project, said immunity from a vaccine is a much better option.

The variants that are fueling outbreaks in other parts of the world are a big part of the reason for that. Sweat said there is good evidence that the vaccines authorized in the United States protect against the variants. Whether the same can be said for naturally-acquired immunity is an unanswered question.

"People who have had an infection should still get vaccinated, because it'll improve their immunity, and it will probably last longer," Sweat said.

Sweat said the virus is also spreading rapidly in the other 35 percent of the population in South Carolina that doesn't have either kind of immunity, most probably due to the variants.

The researchers' model is based on several important assumptions.

It assumes that for every reported case of COVID-19, another 4.6 cases go unreported. That is based on research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and works out to mean about three in 10 South Carolinians have likely been infected in the last five months.

The MUSC research team also counts on immunity from COVID-19 lasting five months. That is based on research published in the Lancet in late March that examined the health records of 4 million people in Denmark.

The analysis also adjusts for an estimated portion of people who have had both a recent COVID-19 diagnosis and a vaccine.

As of April 28, McCormick County would have the greatest level of immunity at 80 percent, mostly attributable to a high level of infections given its relatively small population.

South Carolina's coastal counties have some of the highest vaccination rates in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. As a result, Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties also have some of the highest levels of immunity in the state.

“We’re inching so close to putting this in our rearview mirror," Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs for the Pee Dee hospital group Tidelands Health, said in a statement. "We aren’t past it yet — it’s right beside us — so we need to stay in our lane and keep doing the right things for just a bit longer.”

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist at DHEC, said MUSC's predictions may be on the high end. She advised actual levels of immunity probably lie somewhere between the 65 percent estimate and the 31 percent of the population that has been fully vaccinated. She said the most important finding in MUSC's research is how quickly the virus is spreading among people who don't have either kind of immunity.

"The rates of infection among the unvaccinated are very high compared to the rare events of somebody getting a breakthrough case after being vaccinated," she said.

Kelly and other public health officials are concerned that the pace of vaccinations has slowed considerably with only about a third of South Carolina residents having been vaccinated.

"Don't rely on natural immunity," Kelly said. "It wanes."