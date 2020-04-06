With coronavirus-induced limits on visitors, cards from kids cheer SC hospital patients

WEST COLUMBIA — Hospitals filled with sick people most at risk of the rampantly spreading coronavirus have closed their doors to visitors to keep patients safe.

But that means those same critically ill patients have gone weeks without seeing friends or family, exacerbating sadness and uncertainty during a time when they're most in need.

One Midlands hospital is asking the public to help combat patient loneliness through art.

Lexington Medical Center started collecting homemade greeting cards for its patients. The idea came from a nurse practitioner in the hospital's Critical Care Unit after her daughter make a card for one of the people in her care.

Cards were requested for all patients, not just ones suffering from the virus, because even those not infected have been without family contact.

"While patients and family members understand the 'no visitors' rule is for safety and to limit the spread of the virus, patients are lonely. The only people they see are staff, and most of TV is virus talk," said Donna Peele, director of pastoral care at Lexington Medical Center who is coordinating the program.

"The cards remind them that they matter, that someone cares, and that hope is present," she said.

Patients giggled and shed happy tears when the cards were given.

"Patients want the card taped where it can be seen," Peele said, and they've asked who they can thank for the act of kindness.

"The virus leaves us all feeling out of control so when there is a tangible way to do something helpful that is within our control, we are drawn to it," Peele said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Those who donated cards were asked to place them in a sealed zipper storage bag, tightly sealing the cards in a bag for 24 hours to prevent any spread to patients or staff, according to the hospital's Infection Control and Infectious Disease departments. The cards are being left sealed in the bags for five days before going to patients.

The virus which causes COVID-19 can be detected for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel, according to a joint study by National Institutes of Health, CDC, UCLA and Princeton University scientists, and the disease may be spread after touching contaminated objects.

The chances of the disease being spread via contact with objects, such as through the U.S. Mail, has been deemed minimal.

"There is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures," the CDC said on its website.

Prior to Gov. Henry McMaster issuing orders Monday for people to stay home, donors were asked to bring cards to the hospital, call staff at (803) 791-2901 once they arrived; the cards were picked up carside. Cards started pouring into the Pastoral Care office Monday morning, Peele said.

"One car asked a staff member in Pastoral Care to get cards from the back seat where a 5 year old said, 'I made all these cards. I wanted to give them to you,' " she said. "Sweet things like that are so touching."

A prayer group of nurses at the hospital were worried about their children being home while they were at work and wanted something for them to do.

“Children need a way to express their concerns in a positive way. By thinking beyond themselves, they learn about empathy and discover their power to help their world,” Peele said.