With cocktails out and kitchens limited, Charleston area bars scrounge for cash, customers

Would you like to become a Dwayngel investor?

Dwayne Mitchell would certainly appreciate it if you would. Having laid off all his employees due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular bartender and owner of downtown Charleston's Local 616 has been working alone to sell off his remaining inventory of beer and wine. At the suggestion of a friend, he also introduced a new offering.

Shaped like Monopoly money and emblazoned with the publican’s likeness, “Dwanygel gift certificates” are available in any amount for those bargoers who want to put a down payment on some future tab at the Meeting Street bar. “We’ve had anywhere from $20 to $500 in paid forward gift certificates,” Mitchell said.

Since mid-March, Charleston’s restaurants have been shuttered to on-premise drinkers in compliance with Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order. In that time, some have opted to suspend operations entirely, while many others instead made the pivot to off-premise service. They’ve streamlined their menus, retooled their fulfillment processes, and gotten obsessive about sanitization.

It’s a tough challenge turning a dine-in establishment into a takeout joint, but Charleston’s drinking establishments may face an even tougher one: figuring out what they can offer customers sequestered indoors during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It remains to be seen whether the governor's decision to partially lift that ban, allowing limited outdoor service to recommence on May 4, will be a boon for the area's restaurants and bars with patio seating to take advantage of it.

"Something (is) better than nothing," said Recovery Room owner Chris DiMattia, who plans to reopen the downtown dive's front patio for limited service even though he doesn't anticipate it to be a panacea for his business. "The fact is, my insurance, utilities and rent are due every month."

It's a fact that Lowcountry bars, outdoor space or not, have been struggling with for months. With lower margins on beer and wine, no legal avenue to sell carryout cocktails and limited food menus (or none at all), drinking establishments have had a particularly tough time figuring out what they can offer customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A bar’s soul, maybe even more so than a restaurant, is rooted within its four walls — a critical weakness in an era when no one is allowed inside. Is it that a bar “doesn’t translate well, or doesn’t translate at all?” asked T.J. Lynch rhetorically, pondering the viability of packaging up the vibe of Folly Beach’s Lowlife, where he is a co-owner.

“Probably closer to ‘at all,’” he said, answering his own question.

Getting creative

Speaking of walls, for decades The Griffon’s have been covered in a thick lining of doodled-on dollar bills. After shuttering their beloved dive bar on Vendue Range and filing for unemployment as a business, co-owner Scott London and his business partner Dan Wenz set about peeling back the singles to deposit at the bank and distribute to his staff.

“I don’t think we could get them all down if we wanted to,” London said. In some places, the bills are six or seven layers deep; the final bill before the wall is “the nicotine layer," stained brown from the days when cigarettes could be smoked in the bar.

“You’re talking four to six staples per dollar bill," he said. "I wouldn't say (it's) fun."

Still, their last-ditch effort for legal tender — one that bars across the country have undertaken lately to try to stay solvent — has already yielded around $7,000.

The Griffon is not alone among Charleston area bars in resorting to unusual gambits for much-needed cash.

Blind Tiger, which has been closed since March 17, has recently taken to selling "Tiger King"-themed T-shirts, a nod to Netflix's popular-in-the-pandemic docu-series that's partially based in South Carolina.

Faculty Lounge is hawking "Fac packs" of the bar's ramen packets and chopsticks, as well as beer and party favors, through the website of its Huger Street sister restaurant, Renzo.

In early April, Cutty’s sold off “assorted grab bags” stuffed with surprise selections from the Elliottborough dive bar’s beer coolers and merchandise inventory. “We did mystery grab bags at different price levels, to get people buying beer and trying stuff that they don’t typically try,” said General Manager Sarah Griffith.

The pandemic superlative for “most creative bar promotion,” though, probably belongs to Proof. Midway through last month, the tiny King Street cocktail bar launched its Golden Ticket program, in which customers can buy entries to win $100 worth of free drinks every day for a year.

“We started a GoFundMe right off the rip, but that was us and 2 million other places,” said owner Craig Nelson. It was hard to cut through the noise (a challenge that has plagued the crowdfunding efforts of many a Charleston area establishment.)

Nelson’s Wonka-esque campaign’s promise of a five-figure bar tab for one lucky winner has “gotten a little bit of a better response,” he said, but even with solid ticket sales, Proof's $20,000 fundraising target remains distant for now.

Kitchen conundrum

You might think that popular bars with strong, close-knit communities of regulars would be in better shape than other food and beverage businesses in this sort of downturn.

But true-blue bars are at a distinct disadvantage for being heard in the chorus of local restaurants and breweries asking drinkers to spend their drinking dollars locally, having limited food menus or no menu at all.

“It’s been hard for us because we don’t have an open kitchen,” Griffith said. The tiny Bogard Street bar actually does have some equipment to allow for food-making, she noted, but prior to the pandemic it was not in use.

The extent of Cutty’s pre-COVID-19 cuisine included “ramen and chips and stuff,” as well as a notorious jar of purplish pickled eggs that fetched 75 cents each. Nothing, unfortunately, that would likely pique the interest of the average takeout customer.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

If not a silver bullet, to-go food sales would help the small bar: "It wouldn’t be the revenue that we’re used to, but it would be kind of supplemental,” Griffith said.

As it had before the shutdown, Proof has been offering food pop-ups to help draw customers to the bar. Nelson thinks that offering food makes an outing to Proof seem more worthwhile at a time when many people are trying to reduce their time spent out and about.

"If we weren’t partnering with (chefs), I don’t see people swinging by to buy a couple hundred dollars worth of wine from us,” Nelson said.

"I definitely think it’s tougher on the bars than it is on (the) restaurants,” he added.

London points out another food-related challenge that bars face: people are only willing to pay so much for bar food.

The Griffon “did a really strong lunch business before, probably eclipsing our late night (food) business for the past five years,” he said. With all the offices in the area having long since switched to work-from-home protocols due to the pandemic, the bar shut down its kitchen. When it reopens, it’ll look to do curbside takeout, London said.

He doubts that will generate enough revenue to keep the lights on, though: “Curbside alone just would not do it. ... We have a blue-collar, everyman’s fare, but I can’t make ends meet on an $8 burger.”

Margin calls

“Even if you do have a pretty booming bar menu, your revenue still mostly comes from booze sales,” Griffith said. And though people are drinking a lot, they’re not necessarily getting most of those drinks from their favorite bars.

Out on Folly Beach, Lowlife has a food program, and a relatively substantial one for a beach bar. “If we didn’t have that, we’d be dead in the water,” said Lynch of the bar’s now-streamlined brunch-focused fare.

Even so, he wonders how the bar will subsist without being able to sell drinks at volume. A takeout six-pack here or there is no replacement for a long bar filled with drinkers knocking back beers all night.

Plus, bars build in an upcharge on their beverage prices, which customers are a lot more willing to pay when they can drink the drinks in the actual bar, surrounded by fellow patrons and ambiance.

No matter how loyal a Lowlife customer is, it’s hard to imagine him or her paying the bar a few bucks for a can of beer to-go when the gas station down the street sells a whole six-pack of the same stuff for just a few bucks more. “The numbers are completely different than for retail,” Lynch said.

To combat this, a bar owner has two options: hope for cash-strapped customers to deliberately pay them more than they have to, or cut their prices to be more aligned with retail price points. At Local 616, Mitchell has opted for the latter.

“I marked down inventory prices by 40 percent with the intention of giving our customers a deal and also offloading product,” he said. As a result, though the beer and wine has sold well, revenue has “significantly decreased,” Mitchell said. Still, it’s cash coming in at a crucial moment: “I need the money to pay the bills."

Mixed drinks to-go a no-go

Unlike beer and wine, liquor-based mixed drinks and cocktails are not easily replaced by offerings from retail outlets. They also typically offer better margins, thanks to liquor’s comparatively low pour costs, longer shelf-life and customers’ willingness to pay more for something that’s been made behind the bar rather than trucked in by the pallet.

“I think if we could do cocktail programs ... for off-premise sale, that would certainly help,” Mitchell said. “Oh man, that would help so much,” agreed Nelson. “Being able to sell spirits to go would be massive.”

But South Carolina does not permit the sale of cocktails for off-premise consumption, and unlike some states, it has made no allowance in that rule during the pandemic.

So Lowcountry outfits with mixology programs can either sit on their hands, sell cocktails illegally, or try to find booze-free “mix-your-own” workarounds, as Estadio and The Rarebit, among others, have done.

“Maybe if McMaster allowed (to-go liquor) sales, then people that could make decent cocktails could turn a little bit of profit,” Lynch said.

Until then, he continued, “we have our signature cocktail batched up, and you can come and buy and people can take it home and put booze in it, but there’s no volume in it; there’s no profit. It maybe pays for the person who juiced the limes.”

Looking long term

By late April, Mitchell had sold through nearly all of Local 616’s reserves of beer and wine and secured a Paycheck Protection Program loan through the South Carolina Federal Credit Union.

Still, Local 616’s future, like that of bars throughout the Lowcountry, remains unclear. Having run down his inventory, Mitchell had little left to sell, besides gift certificates and merch. He was talking to local chefs to explore the potential for pop-ups in the bar to augment Local 616’s takeout offerings, but remained dubious that an off-premise approach — even were it to include cocktails to-go — could sustain his bar indefinitely when placed up against rent and utility costs.

After all, with so many restaurants putting out quality food menus, and so many retailers (not to mention breweries) selling beer and wine, it’s clearer than ever that a local bar’s real value to its patrons is something that simply can’t be taken to-go.

“It’s the total package that makes us and defines our places,” Mitchell said. “It’s the family that exists in all of these places, going in and everyone knowing you. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Dwanygel investors would likely agree.