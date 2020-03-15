With 20 cases, SC leaders and residents debate how to best handle the coronavirus crisis

South Carolina's number of coronavirus cases rose to 20 on Sunday with a new case in Horry County, ending a chaotic week of cancellations, postponements and policy shifts as national officials began encouraging social distancing and remaining at home as much as possible.

Myrtle Beach now has its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus. A patient in the Grand Strand Medical Center in Horry County tested positive and is now in isolation, a spokeswoman said. Hospital officials are working to identify employees who may have been in contact with the patient. No visitors under 18 or over 69 can come into the facility.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Friday, requiring all schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties to close in an effort to halt the community spread in those areas. Most South Carolinians have been encouraged to follow their normal routines unless showing symptoms.

Healthcare centers have rushed to add more collection sites for those possibly exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Roper St. Franics Healthcare will add a drive-thru collection site Monday at their North Charleston clinic on 5133 Rivers Avenue. Patients with a testing order can visit the site 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Some residents worry that not enough is being done. An online petition began Saturday to close all schools in South Carolina, with many teachers and parents protesting the decision to keep most of the state's schools open. Some said they would keep their children home regardless of the state or district's decision. As of noon Sunday, the petition had more than 2,500 signatures.

Religious leaders also struggled on how to best protect their congregants. Some places of worship closed their doors to physical gatherings and chose to stream services online. Others determined that since the state has not recommended or mandated the canceling of public events, religious services should continue as planned. Regular masses are still being held in Camden, which has reported 11 cases, according to a church member.

Many agencies are taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus known as COVID-19. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced late Saturday that going forward, deputies would respond as single units to non-emergency service calls at high-risk locations like nursing homes, events with large crowds or medical facilities. Some non-emergency calls will be handled by telephone.

