With 210 new coronavirus patients, SC records 1,293 total cases and 26 deaths

South Carolina officials recorded hundreds more positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 1,293 cases and 26 deaths.

The new numbers include 210 new positive test results, more than the state has announced in a single day since recording its first case March 6. Forty-eight of the newly identified patients live in Charleston County, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Four more patients died after contracting COVID-19. They were elderly residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee and Richland counties, DHEC said.

“Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians,” said DHEC medical consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler. “Social distancing and staying home can help save lives.”

South Carolina's confirmed number of coronavirus cases had risen to nearly 1,100 on Tuesday, prompting more cities to enact stay-at-home orders and the state order for all non-essential businesses to close.

Effective Wednesday, business will be suspended statewide in a number of sectors, including entertainment facilities, gyms, playgrounds and facilities for close-contact sports and services like salons.

McMaster’s executive order stops short of asking residents to stay at home, as several local governments have done.

The order also shuts down nightclubs and museums. Day care facilities can stay open, McMaster said.

Mount Pleasant issued a stay-at-home order Tuesday that takes effect Thursday and lasts through April 15. On Wednesday the town changed that order to conform with the statewide list of nonessential businesses where public access is banned.

The statewide order lists as nonessential: entertainment venues and facilities, recreational and athletic facilities and activities, and close-contact service providers such as barber shops and massage businesses.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Violating the statewide order is a misdemeanor carrying a potential fine of $100 and up to 30 days in jail.

Testing for the virus has began to accelerate across the state. The Sandhills Medical Foundation said Tuesday its drive-thru testing in Camden, the epicenter of the state's first outbreak, had conducted 143 tests. Test results have returned for 53 of those tests, with six positive cases confirmed.

DHEC has projected that the number of coronavirus infections in South Carolina will reach at least 8,000 by early May. More than 5,600 people in the state had been tested for the virus by DHEC’s lab as of Tuesday, along with an unknown number of tests conducted by private labs.

The Roper St. Francis system also announced a new "ask a nurse" hotline. Nurses will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer questions regarding possible coronavirus cases and what steps a person should take. The number is 843-549-4ASK.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said on Wednesday 12 more patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus and its system now has reported 65 positive cases, five of them hospitalized.

An employee at the Amazon warehouse in West Columbia tested positive for the coronavirus, the company learned Wednesday. Any employees who had close contact with that staff member were asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, during which they will receive paid leave, according to a company statement.

The employee had been at the site last on March 18, according to a memo distributed to staff. The areas where they worked were subjected to repeated cleanings, according to the memo, and the center has not been closed.

David Slade and Mike Fitts contributed to this report.