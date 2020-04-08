With 2,417 coronavirus cases in SC, Roper St. Francis accepting donated scrubs

Roper St. Francis Healthcare is accepting scrubs along with other equipment donations, as the number of coronavirus cases rises statewide and the hospital system identifies four new positive tests.
Roper now has now tested 131 patients who had COVID-19, 53 of whom have been cleared. Fifteen of them are hospitalized, and the system's hospitals have an additional nine patients who are isolated and awaiting test results.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had logged a total of 2,417 cases across the state, 51 of them fatal.
DHEC expects the daily growth in fatalities to peak with 14 new deaths on April 29, and projects nearly 450 South Carolinians could die by early August if residents continue social distancing.
Hospitals will be at peak resource usage April 24, according to the projection, when patients are expected to require over 100 ventilators and nearly 700 beds.
Roper has received 12,000 gloves, 240 N95 masks and 100 drapes at its North Charleston donation center. They're accepting donations of cleaning supplies and medical equipment, and on Wednesday morning added scrubs in good condition to the list of desired items.
The system will throw a drive-by parade 10 a.m. Thursday around their Berkeley campus, encouraging medical professionals and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.