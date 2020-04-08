You are the owner of this article.
With 2,417 coronavirus cases in SC, Roper St. Francis accepting donated scrubs

  • Updated
Halls.JPG
Buy Now

Halls Chophouse is open for takeout only on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Roper St. Francis Healthcare is accepting scrubs along with other equipment donations, as the number of coronavirus cases rises statewide and the hospital system identifies four new positive tests.

Roper now has now tested 131 patients who had COVID-19, 53 of whom have been cleared. Fifteen of them are hospitalized, and the system's hospitals have an additional nine patients who are isolated and awaiting test results.

sanitzed pens.JPG
Buy Now

Used and sanitized pens are seen for take-out only at Stars Rooftop & Grill Room on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

As of Tuesday afternoon, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had logged a total of 2,417 cases across the state, 51 of them fatal.

DHEC expects the daily growth in fatalities to peak with 14 new deaths on April 29, and projects nearly 450 South Carolinians could die by early August if residents continue social distancing.

mask.JPG
Buy Now

A mask hangs in the rearview mirror in a vehicle on King Street. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

Hospitals will be at peak resource usage April 24, according to the projection, when patients are expected to require over 100 ventilators and nearly 700 beds.

Roper has received 12,000 gloves, 240 N95 masks and 100 drapes at its North Charleston donation center. They're accepting donations of cleaning supplies and medical equipment, and on Wednesday morning added scrubs in good condition to the list of desired items.

The system will throw a drive-by parade 10 a.m. Thursday around their Berkeley campus, encouraging medical professionals and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.

I cant wait to hug you.JPG
Buy Now

A sign reading "I can't wait to hug you when this is over!" hangs on the old read brothers building on King Street on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

