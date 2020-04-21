Why some SC counties are seeing lower coronavirus death rates than others

As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in South Carolina and across the globe, many are wondering why some places are being hit harder than others with deaths during the pandemic.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported more than 3,600 cases of the virus in South Carolina.

And Charleston County has been listed as one of the top three counties with the most cases, with more than 350 positive tests.

But in comparison to other areas, including Horry County with around 150 cases, Charleston has reported fewer than five deaths from the virus. Horry County has seen nearly 10. Though it's seeing one of the highest number of cases, Charleston County has had one of the lowest coronavirus death rates.

The same has been seen in Richland County, which has recorded the highest number of incidences with more than 540 cases and at least 12 deaths. Kershaw County has seen over 350 fewer cases than Richland but nearly the same number of deaths.

But these discrepancies aren't unique to South Carolina. The United States has seen more then 600,000 cases of coronavirus, more than any other country. Italy has the third-highest number, with a little over 160,000 cases. Both the U.S. and Italy have seen less than 30,000 deaths. This means the United States is seeing a similar count of coronavirus deaths to countries with less than 200,000 cases.

South Carolina disease experts believe one big thing has led to this disparity in cases and deaths, and that's testing.

"That's truly the key," said Michael Schmidt, an immunology professor with the Medical University of South Carolina. "It's a function of who has access to rapid testing."

Since counties like Charleston have greater access to testing, they are not only able to record more cases, but they are also able to catch those cases earlier, Schmidt said.

In more-rural areas, he said, some residents aren't being tested until symptoms become more severe. When this happens, their chances of surviving the virus are reduced. Residents also may have to travel farther for screenings.

With early testing, physicians are able measure things like how a person's lungs are functioning, which is a vital step in recovery. So if anything, Schmidt said this disparity in coronavirus deaths should be a sign for more testing centers in rural communities.

“But we’re doing better than a lot of other states," he said.

Experts believe that, nationally, a lack of access to testing in the United States early on in the pandemic has led to some coronavirus deaths being missed. So the actual death toll in America is likely higher.

Marc-Alain Widdowson, a former epidemiologist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Washington Post that laboratory-confirmed cases can't solely be relied upon to determine the death toll.

“You’re never going to apply the test on everybody who is ill and everybody who dies," he said.

Dr. Elizabeth Kirkland, one of the physician leaders at MUSC's Center for Health Disparities Research, agrees that access to testing is likely the main reason for the disparities around coronavirus deaths in South Carolina.

Since Charleston County has many urban areas with people living closer together, she said that has also likely contributed to the high number of cases.

But the preexisting health disparities shouldn't be overlooked either. Many rural areas across the United States have higher rates of chronic diseases such as heart and liver conditions, as well as diabetes. And with the coronavirus, that can increase the chance that the virus will be deadly.

"South Carolina is, unfortunately, not immune," she said. "There are health disparities everywhere."

Those disparities can range from access to grocery stores and pharmacies to hospitals. Excluding Richland, the counties with the most coronavirus cases — Charleston, Greenville, Lexington and Beaufort — are among the top five healthiest South Carolina counties when it comes to health factors, according to 2020 County Health Rankings by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation program.

With hospitals moving more toward telehealth initiatives during the pandemic, Kirkland notes that many residents either lack access to tools to benefit from telehealth or lack familiarity with technology to feel comfortable using telehealth.

So when health providers are offering these services, she said it's important that they have alternatives to erase any disparities. She said that one fear some of her medical colleagues have is that there are possibly sick residents who haven't reached out to providers yet and may only reach out when its too late.

But she said she is happy that the pandemic has at least brought the conversation of health disparities to the forefront.

"Let's use this to better our society," she said.

A year after the pandemic comes to an end, Schmidt said, DHEC likely will review the situation and highlight areas that may have been underserved. This way, officials can determine how to help those areas in the future. Solutions might include additional hospitals, he said.

In Charleston, there are multiple hospitals and avenues to access hospital beds through systems like Roper St. Francis, Trident and MUSC scattered throughout the area.

For many rural parts of the state, Schmidt said, it's not the same.

"I think it's something as simple as access to care," he said.