Why Charleston doctor has changed his mind, now believes there will be football this fall

If you had asked me just four weeks ago whether we would have fall sports here in the U.S., I would have said no. In fact, I wrote a column expressing that pessimism.

I’ve watched the country slowly reopen businesses, travel and other aspects of normal life, and I now believe our attitude toward COVID-19 has changed. The genie is out of the bottle, so to speak, and I don’t see us putting it back in. Barring some significant setback, I expect athletes to take the field this fall.

Don’t believe me? This week, I reserved a hotel room for the LSU-Florida football game in October. I’m not exaggerating when I say I fully expect sports to return. I believe athletes will take the field. Fans will cheer their teams on TV, and maybe in the stands, and gamblers will bet millions of dollars on the outcome of the games.

What about all the athletes testing positive for COVID-19? It’s true that in the past few days, numerous colleges have reported athletes testing positive. Auburn had three football players test positive. Oklahoma State had three athletes across the athletic department test positive. Arkansas State had seven from three sports programs. Ole Miss, Iowa, and Iowa State each had one.

Due to privacy concerns, other schools announced that athletes in their programs had tested positive but declined to say how many – Boise State, Texas A&M, Marshall, Texas Tech, and Alabama, although Sports Illustrated claims the Crimson Tide has had at least five football players test positive for COVID-19.

These athletes testing positive, at least according to available media reports, are asymptomatic.

To be fair, we’re learning about these college athletes with COVID-19 only because they are being tested. In most states, there are no guidelines in place requiring high school athletes to be tested before starting practices. If we screened every high school athlete before the start of summer practices, I expect we would see similar numbers of athletes testing positive.

Four weeks ago, these reports of athletes testing positive would have confirmed my suspicion that there is no safe way to play contact sports like football. But on Monday, a news event that got little attention in the press changed my opinion.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that spread of the coronavirus by people not showing symptoms "appears to be rare." Based on data from countries that are doing very detailed contact tracing of people testing positive for COVID-19, including asymptomatic carriers, the WHO believes that secondary transmission of the disease from people who aren't sick from COVID-19 to other people is very rare.

If this statement proves to be true, it’s very unlikely these positive athletes, who don’t have fever, cough and other symptoms, would spread the virus to teammates. College and professional teams could keep athletes with COVID-19 symptoms away from the teams and staff for an extended period of time while allowing the rest to practice and compete normally.

The WHO statement suggests the rest of society could act in a similar way – quarantine people who are sick while allowing everyone else to go on with their lives, including watching sports in stadiums and arenas, but that’s a debate for another day.

As long as the positive athletes are asymptomatic, then we shouldn’t expect the virus to spread through a sports team.

Pro and college teams will still have to take precautions, and it appears they are doing so. They are keeping players who test positive isolated for a certain period of time. Many will retest those positive athletes before they return and screen all players at regular intervals.

The significant setback that would derail this momentum I mentioned earlier is simple. If the coronavirus does spread quickly through a college or pro team and a majority of the players contract it, especially if many of them become seriously ill, then we will have to change course immediately.

It will be important to follow this WHO news about asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 closely. If more data and other credible health organizations prove that statement to be false, then all bets are off.

Dr. David Geier is an orthopedic surgeon in Charleston and author of “That’s Gotta Hurt: The Injuries That Changed Sports Forever.”