White House sends extra doses, funding to some SC providers to help with vaccine

Government-designated health centers in South Carolina that largely treat underserved and minority communities will receive $95.2 million in federal funding, the White House announced on March 25.

Officials said the money should be used for COVID-19 efforts to "expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond."

The White House said some of the money can be used to improve the centers' physical sites and build out mobile units. There are about two dozen of the centers in South Carolina, and the average award to the organizations is $4.1 milliion.

For some of the health centers, the award amount in this round of funding is more than they receive in contributions and grants in an entire year, according to nonprofit tax filings.

Other providers in the state will also benefit from federal help, according to the announcement.

Dialysis centers will get their own allotment of COVID-19 vaccines. The companies that manage dialysis across the country have been arguing in favor of receiving doses, noting their patients are much more likely to become seriously ill or die from coronavirus disease than the general population. In a study of end-stage kidney disease patients who caught the virus, more than half were hospitalized and 23 percent died of COVID-19, according to results published early this year in the journal Kidney Medicine.

The White House's announcement did not specify how much extra vaccine dialysis clinics would receive. In South Carolina, so far, dialysis clinics have received no allotment of vaccine, though dialysis providers have argued they could make quick work of vaccinating all of their patients willing to take a shot because they come in for treatment multiple times a week.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 551 confirmed, 440 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 461,418 confirmed, 83,836 probable.

Percent positive: 3.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 31 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,021 confirmed, 1,062 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

43rd as of March 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (76), Charleston County (46) and Horry County (40) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 46 new cases on March 25, while Berkeley had 21 and Dorchester had 17.

Deaths

Two of the new confirmed deaths were in people 18 to 34, four were people 35 to 64 and the remaining 25 were patients 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 547 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 24, 122 were in the ICU and 56 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Nick Davidson, senior deputy public health director at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said providers with leftover vaccine doses at the end of the day should make an attempt to get the shots into the arms of people who are currently eligible.

"First and foremost, we want the vaccine used," he said. "We don’t want any wasted."

He said several providers, including local pharmacies and urgent care centers, are using waitlists to circle back to adults who may not have been successful in making an appointment but who have expressed an interest in getting a vaccine. Ultimately, vaccinating someone on a waitlist who is not strictly eligible right now is "better than a wasted dose," Davidson said.