White House coronavirus coordinator praises USC response amid high coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA — A top White House official overseeing the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic praised the University of South Carolina's handling of the issue Thursday, even though the school has seen significant infection rates since students returned last month.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the lead coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, said the college's leadership "tackled a very difficult issue head on with a very dynamic plan."

After visiting the campus and meeting with top officials, Birx said she has also seen "real progress" in South Carolinians' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing since her last visit to the state in July.

"I just want to really applaud everyone in South Carolina for really following these really critical, commonsense approaches to preventing the spread of the virus," Birx said in a news conference.

USC has among the most COVID-19 cases of any college campus in the country. The state's flagship college reported 1,904 cases since Aug. 1. Students attending the only S.C. major college offering in-person classes when the semester started accounted for 98 percent of those infected.

Even with a sharp drop in testing because the school's saliva lab was closed for several days after a key staffer fell ill, the percent positive rate among students remains at 20 percent, much higher than the statewide infection rate.

USC administrators continue to plead with students to be responsible by avoiding mass gatherings at off-campus parties and inside bars.

So many students needed to go into quarantine that USC rented all rooms at a hotel near campus for a month. More than half of the 20 houses in the Greek Village are under quarantine.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consultant for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, told the state agency's governing board Thursday that 28 of South Carolina's 46 counties are not in a downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases, classifying the entire state as no longer on a downward trend. She said the peak in mid-to-late July was followed by at least five weeks of dropping numbers.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"We've recently started to see a little increase," Traxler said. "It's too early to say whether it will be significant. We want to encourage everyone to do what they were doing. We were seeing that steady decline. As we go into flu season, also please get your flu shot."

Birx warned that the most common source of spread today comes from neighborhood or family gatherings, where people assume they are safe because they know the other people there and do not think they have the virus.

"I want to tell you, you can't tell," Birx said. "So if, over Labor Day, you had a family gathering and you had your mask off and you were close together, please go tested."

Students' return to campus at both of South Carolina's two biggest colleges, USC and Clemson University, has been met with images of crowded bars and large gatherings, with some students dismissing the threat due to the lower risk of complications among young, healthy people. COVID-19 cases tripled at Clemson in the past two weeks.

Birx said she understood it is human nature for many people — not just college students — to want to interact with each other. She encouraged people to do so in a way that minimizes risk of spreading the virus by meeting outside, wearing masks and maintaining distance between each other.

"What we're asking people to do is socialize smart," Birx said. "We really have to provide safe vehicles for activities and entertainment that meet all of our needs for some level of socialization, at the same time, we respect one another with the abiltiy to maintain social distance and some type of protection for each other."

USC president Bob Caslen said in a statement that he was "honored" to host Birx on campus.

"Her visit today reinforced our view that our COVID plans are robust, flexible and focused on the right outcomes," Caslen said. "As I’ve said before, we remain committed to testing as much as we can in order to identify all our positive cases, take care of them, and get them back into the classroom as soon as possible."