Where SC students can get free meals from school during coronavirus closures

School districts across the state are launching services to provide free meals to students over the next two weeks while schools are shut down amid growing concerns of the coronavirus.

Below is a list of food resources and distribution sites, broken down by district, where students 18 years old and younger can receive free meals.

Charleston County School District

The district launched grab-and-go meal distribution sites on Monday to serve students.

Students will be provided with a free lunch and breakfast for the following day at 15 sites across the district. The sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students from neighboring districts are also eligible to participate. Students must be with a parent or guardian in order to get their food.

The following sites have been designated for meal distribution:

Carolina Voyager Charter

Charleston Charter for Math and Science

Charleston County School of the Arts

Charleston Progressive Academy

Chicora Elementary School

E.B. Ellington Elementary School

Goodwin Elementary School

Harborview Elementary School

Haut Gap Middle School

Ladson Elementary School

Laing Middle School

Sanders Clyde Elementary School

St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School

Stall High School

West Ashley Middle School

Berkeley County School District

Berkeley County will host 12 meal distribution sites across the district at no cost to students 18 years old and younger.

Students can pick up lunch and a snack Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

The following schools have been identified as drive-through meal distribution locations:

Berkeley High School

Cainhoy Elementary School

Cane Bay High School

College Park Middle School

Cross Elementary School

Goose Creek High School

Hanahan Elementary School

H.E. Bonner Elementary School

J.K. Gourdin Elementary School

Sangaree Elementary School

St. Stephen Elementary School

Timberland High School

Colleton County School District

Colleton County School District will have breakfast and lunch meals available for pickup at schools on Tuesday 9 to 11 a.m. Drivers will be able to receive their meal in their cars.

The district will begin bus route meal distribution on Wednesday. For more information on meal distribution, visit colletonsd.org.

Jasper County School District

Starting Monday, buses in Jasper County will distribute breakfast and lunch each day to students.

Buses will deliver lunch and breakfast for the next day to the following locations:

Ridgeland:

Baytree Apartments buildings 1-4

Carter’s Mill Estates One stop at the office and one near the rear of the MHP Sister’s Ferry Road side

Logan Lane

Woodridge

Heron Crossing Apartments

Northridge MHP

Roseland:

Capt Bill Road at Dan’s Corner Store

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

New Road Baptist Church

Point South:

Kingdom Hall

Kress Road at Hamilton

Mt. Pleasant Road at McKay Point Road

Tillman:

Wagon Branch Community Center

St. John AME

Wagon Branch Road – back side of the loop

Tarboro:

Tarboro Community Center

New Destiny Center

Cohen Road:

800 block

Good Hope Baptist Church

Robertville:

Bethel Baptist Church

Head of Lee Lawyer Road at Tye Branch

Pineland:

Fire station next to post office

Grays:

Pine Level Baptist Church

Cat Branch at Pine Level Church Rd.

Rock Spring Baptist Church

Rivershill Community Center

Gillisonville:

Courthouse at Gillison Branch Road

Johnson Road at Fox Lane

Coosawhatchie Community Center

Strobhart Road at Cherryhill Road

Second Euhaw Baptist Church

Beatons Store

Midway MHP – Office

Hardeeville:

Sgt. Jasper Park

Walsh Dr. Apartment Office

Jenny Green Office

Robin Roost Apartments Office

Azalea Gardens Office

The Old West Hardeeville Elementary School Campus

Stiney Road Fire Station

Deerfield Village

Purrysburg at Old Charleston Road

Levy:

Station 25

Station 20

Agape Family Life Center

Rivers Edge at Bellinger Hill

Coleman Loop at the Jehovah Church

Jamestown at Jenkins Ave

Brown Derby

Toomerville Loop convenience center

Richland County School District 1

Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for all children under 18 will be available at eight designated schools across the district.

Breakfast will be available for pick-up from 8:30-10:30 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Meals also will be delivered to three apartment communities, according to the district's press release. All children under 18 years old can pick up meals, regardless of whether they attend school in the district or not.