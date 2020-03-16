Where SC students can get free meals from school during coronavirus closures

School districts across the state are launching services to provide free meals to students over the next two weeks while schools are shut down amid growing concerns of the coronavirus.
Below is a list of food resources and distribution sites, broken down by district, where students 18 years old and younger can receive free meals.
Charleston County School District
The district launched grab-and-go meal distribution sites on Monday to serve students.
Students will be provided with a free lunch and breakfast for the following day at 15 sites across the district. The sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students from neighboring districts are also eligible to participate. Students must be with a parent or guardian in order to get their food.
The following sites have been designated for meal distribution:
- Carolina Voyager Charter
- Charleston Charter for Math and Science
- Charleston County School of the Arts
- Charleston Progressive Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School
- Goodwin Elementary School
- Harborview Elementary School
- Haut Gap Middle School
- Ladson Elementary School
- Laing Middle School
- Sanders Clyde Elementary School
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School
- Stall High School
- West Ashley Middle School
Berkeley County School District
Berkeley County will host 12 meal distribution sites across the district at no cost to students 18 years old and younger.
Students can pick up lunch and a snack Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.
The following schools have been identified as drive-through meal distribution locations:
- Berkeley High School
- Cainhoy Elementary School
- Cane Bay High School
- College Park Middle School
- Cross Elementary School
- Goose Creek High School
- Hanahan Elementary School
- H.E. Bonner Elementary School
- J.K. Gourdin Elementary School
- Sangaree Elementary School
- St. Stephen Elementary School
- Timberland High School
Colleton County School District
Colleton County School District will have breakfast and lunch meals available for pickup at schools on Tuesday 9 to 11 a.m. Drivers will be able to receive their meal in their cars.
The district will begin bus route meal distribution on Wednesday. For more information on meal distribution, visit colletonsd.org.
Jasper County School District
Starting Monday, buses in Jasper County will distribute breakfast and lunch each day to students.
Buses will deliver lunch and breakfast for the next day to the following locations:
Ridgeland:
- Baytree Apartments buildings 1-4
- Carter’s Mill Estates One stop at the office and one near the rear of the MHP Sister’s Ferry Road side
- Logan Lane
- Woodridge
- Heron Crossing Apartments
- Northridge MHP
Roseland:
- Capt Bill Road at Dan’s Corner Store
- Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
- New Road Baptist Church
Point South:
- Kingdom Hall
- Kress Road at Hamilton
- Mt. Pleasant Road at McKay Point Road
Tillman:
- Wagon Branch Community Center
- St. John AME
- Wagon Branch Road – back side of the loop
Tarboro:
- Tarboro Community Center
- New Destiny Center
Cohen Road:
- 800 block
- Good Hope Baptist Church
Robertville:
- Bethel Baptist Church
- Head of Lee Lawyer Road at Tye Branch
Pineland:
- Fire station next to post office
Grays:
- Pine Level Baptist Church
- Cat Branch at Pine Level Church Rd.
- Rock Spring Baptist Church
- Rivershill Community Center
Gillisonville:
- Courthouse at Gillison Branch Road
- Johnson Road at Fox Lane
- Coosawhatchie Community Center
- Strobhart Road at Cherryhill Road
- Second Euhaw Baptist Church
- Beatons Store
- Midway MHP – Office
Hardeeville:
- Sgt. Jasper Park
- Walsh Dr. Apartment Office
- Jenny Green Office
- Robin Roost Apartments Office
- Azalea Gardens Office
- The Old West Hardeeville Elementary School Campus
- Stiney Road Fire Station
- Deerfield Village
- Purrysburg at Old Charleston Road
Levy:
- Station 25
- Station 20
- Agape Family Life Center
- Rivers Edge at Bellinger Hill
- Coleman Loop at the Jehovah Church
- Jamestown at Jenkins Ave
- Brown Derby
- Toomerville Loop convenience center
Richland County School District 1
Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for all children under 18 will be available at eight designated schools across the district.
Breakfast will be available for pick-up from 8:30-10:30 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Meals also will be delivered to three apartment communities, according to the district's press release. All children under 18 years old can pick up meals, regardless of whether they attend school in the district or not.