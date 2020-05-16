Where did the sickest patients go? SC hospitals see big drops in ERs, critical care visits

One weekday morning in mid-April, Roper Hospital’s emergency room lingered in the strained silence of waiting. Nurses charted. Doctors hovered. Hallways that normally witness severe illness and injuries stretched empty, as if they too were closed to quell the spread of the coronavirus.

But they weren’t. Heart attacks and strokes, those didn't stop to comply with COVID-19 shutdowns.

So where were those patients?

The question has perplexed medical staffs across South Carolina and the nation, leaving them nervous that patients who desperately need care have been avoiding hospitals. And this ER was no different.

Normally, almost 100 patients a day come here seeking care. Roper's sister hospital in West Ashley, St. Francis, typically sees closer to 150. But in the thick of COVID-19 scares, in March and April, roughly half that many arrived on any given day.

Next door at the Medical University of South Carolina, the same story played out. The emergency department’s volume plummeted 65 percent in April compared with last year. On average, it had 18 patients at a time compared with a normal volume that's closer to 53.

And when patients did come, they arrived sicker, MUSC data shows.

At Roper that mid-April morning, the entire ER — with two dozen beds — had just two patients. A staff member perched at a greeting table just inside the entrance stared outside at the light rain falling, ready for anyone who arrived needing help.

But the doors remained shut.

Critical time

To ensure they could handle an influx of COVID-19 patients earlier this spring, hospitals suspended many surgeries and other elective procedures. They rescheduled joint replacements, cancer surgeries and countless screenings.

But nobody expected severe illnesses to halt for the pandemic. When it comes to things like heart attacks and stroke, time is key. Delays in getting care can mean — literally — the difference between life and death.

If a major artery is blocked, and blood flow impeded, it starves the heart of critical oxygen and nutrients. When these patients arrive at a hospital, they are rushed to a cardiac catheterization lab for rapid procedures to open those vessels and minimize damage to the heart — or worse.

Nine major hospitals across America saw a 38 percent drop in a key cardiac procedures to open blood vessels during a very serious kind of heart attack, according to a study in an upcoming article in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

That drop occurred in March. The federal government recommended social distancing on March 15.

Locals hospitals saw similar, sometimes even more precipitous, drops.

It was counterintuitive, though. Given people’s higher stress levels during the pandemic and shutdown, and the higher numbers of heart attacks related to COVID-19 illness, it would make more sense to see those numbers go up.

Dr. Zach Kiker is an emergency physician and board member of the South Carolina College of Emergency Physicians. At the Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge hospital in Columbia, where he practices, emergency department patients have dropped off.

"It wasn't something we would have thought was going to happen in the middle of a pandemic," he said.

Last week, Kiker treated a patient who had a confirmed stroke, albeit a small one. The doctor was concerned it could be a predictor of larger ones to come, and urged the patient to stay in the hospital.

She signed out instead, saying she feared getting the coronavirus. Kiker couldn't convince her to stay.

Staff now have access to all the protective gear they need, he said. The hospital has put safety precautions in place. He hopes if patients are avoiding hospital emergency departments, they are able to find care somewhere else.

But often the hospital is the best — and only — choice.

Unclear why

These declines have happened across the country, including New York and Washington State, epicenters of coronavirus outbreaks.

Data from the New York City government shows that 22,800 patients have come to a hospital with an asthma attack so far in 2020 — about a quarter the number of patients from the same time span last year.

Why aren't patients going to hospitals with severe illnesses?

“For the moment, I don't think anyone really knows at all. It’s curious,” said Dr. W. Blount Ellison, a cardiologist and integrated practice network leader for cardiovascular services at Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

Public health officials spent weeks convincing people to stay home to avoid spreading and contracting the coronavirus — especially those with underlying conditions like heart disease and lung conditions that put them at heightened risk of bad outcomes from COVID-19.

Patients listened, apparently including many who needed to seek care at a hospital.

Todd Gallati, CEO of Trident Health, worries that all the concern expressed over hospitals potentially being overwhelmed by a coronavirus surge led the community to assume facilities were full. The reality is the opposite.

"We want to be careful that we're not sending the wrong messages," he said. "We want to send the message that hospitals are open for business, open to care for you. We don't want patients to wait to call their physician or call that ambulance."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Data from Charleston County's emergency responders shows that may be exactly what is happening. Calls to EMS fell off in mid- to late-March, hitting a low point in the middle of April. The number of calls began to bounce back in May.

Now, hospitals are trying to convince patients to come back, that they are safe. They have screening protocols when patients arrive. They have rapid COVID-19 tests to give patients so they quickly know who is infected. They have units to keep patients who have COVID-19 separated from those who don't. They have access to more protective gear, including masks.

But they face a tough battle convincing patients.

Dr. Karen Gersch, a cardiothoracic surgeon who practices at Trident Medical Center, spent 45 minutes on the phone last week with a patient who desperately needs heart surgery. He refused to come to the hospital, fearing he might catch the coronavirus.

“You’re safe," she assured. "You aren’t going to be with COVID-19 patients.” Patients were tested for the coronavirus before coming in for surgery. COVID patients were housed in a separate part of the hospital. And all patients and staff wore masks. On and on, she explained.

The man said no. He’d rather die at home.

“They are truly locking themselves in,” Gersch said.

Arriving sicker

Across the Lowcountry, doctors are hearing from patients who remain afraid of venturing to hospitals and physician offices out of fear of contracting the coronavirus, even though their risks of death and bad outcomes from neglecting their illnesses are far greater.

Ellison, the Roper heart doctor, said some patients' entire view of hospitals has flipped.

“They think the hospital is a place to go and get sick, not go and get well," he said. “They see masks on and think it’s something bad, even though it's really the opposite."

In normal months, Ellison and his group of doctors have roughly 50 patients, typically very sick, in the hospital at one time. During the COVID shutdown, that plummeted to 18.

But at the start of May, when store and restaurant reopenings increased, so too did that patient number. It’s almost back to normal now. In fact, hospitals across the region are seeing their numbers tick back up.

At MUSC, most of the hospital is well on its way to returning to normal, although the emergency department lags behind.

Trident Health — which includes medical centers in North Charleston and Summerville, along with freestanding emergency departments in Moncks Corner and North Charleston — saw big drop-offs in March and April compared with last year.

Emergency room visits plummeted 50 percent this April compared with 2019. They remained down 41 percent during the first 10 days in May. Patients going to the emergency department with new stroke-like symptoms fell 40 and remained down 37 percent in early May.

As May got underway, patients began to return to other areas of its hospitals. Cancer center visits, for example, approached normal, perhaps because those patients come into the hospital through their own, separate entrance.

But overall, those who are returning tend to arrive sicker due to delaying care.

Gersch, the cardiothoracic surgeon at Trident, is seeing patients who simply couldn’t take the severe chest pain and shortness of breath any longer.

"We’ve seen people coming in with horrible situations where they had been sitting at home days with excoriating pain. When they did come in, they were very sick,” she said. “They had waited beyond the period of us being able to do something that can restore an excellent quality of their life.”

She wonders how many more died at home due to delaying care.

Dorchester County EMS responded to 64 deaths in people's homes during the last quarter of 2019.

For the first quarter of 2020?

That number rose to 80.

Perceptions are key

To help, hospitals are launching efforts to convince patients it’s safe to come back.

In Murrells Inlet, the parking lot of a Tidelands Health hospital was close to empty Wednesday. Patient volume has not recovered since procedures were put off in March. The health group is doing what it can to secure all of its campuses.

At the Waccamaw Community Hospital, all entrances but one are closed. Temperature checks at the door are mandatory. Signs on chairs keep visitors from sitting too close. Hand sanitizer stations are in sight everywhere you turn.

Ashley Capps, associate vice president of nursing operations at Tidelands, said the system has seen the same decrease in emergency departments visits.

"I don't know where they're seeking their care, because the urgent cares are closed," Capps said.

So, the hospital system launched a campaign called "Safe in Our Care" — to assure patients that its facilities won't put them at a greater COVID-19 risk.