What's needed to reopen rest of SC after virus bans lifted on beach accesses, retailers

Now that he is lifting the ban on beach and some retail store access, Gov. Henry McMaster wants to relax coronavirus-protective orders as soon as possible that are keeping people close to home, forcing them to take online classes, and preventing them from dining in restaurants.

The governor is slated to allow public access to beaches and other waterways and reopen clothing, jewelry and furniture stores starting Tuesday, his chief of staff told The Post and Courier. McMaster lifted a ban on public boat ramps on Friday.

Occupancy is limited in stores and social distancing is being enforced at beaches with authorities allowed to charge groups of three or more considered a health threat. Local governments can still make their own rules about waterway access. Some beach towns — including Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and Folly Beach — have banned access to nonresidents.

In ending other restrictions issued since the state's first coronavirus case was reported six weeks ago, the governor will lift them in stages by relying on data and expertise of state health officials, his office said. A spike in cases coupled with growing crowds on beaches, rivers and stores led the governor to issue a stay-at-home order on April 7.

South Carolina was the last state east of the Mississippi River to issue a stay-at-home order believed to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, but it could be among the first to loosen restrictions.

McMaster told reporters on Thursday that he thinks South Carolina could be ahead of some states looking at a May 1 "reopening" date because of how government leaders carefully shut down activities.

The governor was careful to not offer any dates, but provided a preview by relaxing his calls to halt elective surgery and insisting he would not delay the June 9 primary for state races with in-person absentee voting starting May 11.

McMaster Chief of Staff Trey Walker said restrictions will be lifted in stages in coordination advice from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"(DHEC) understands his desire to move as quickly as possible," Walker said.

S.C. State Epidemiologist Linda Bell and other state health officials have provided broad outlines of what will drive their decisions in a state with more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases and a virus that has killed nearly 120 people.

“When we reach a period we’re clearly on the downward side of that slope and that activity has remained at some low level for some period of time and we have some reassurance it’s not going back up again, then we would use the information about disease activity and not a date on the calendar," Bell told reporters Thursday.

For now, though, South Carolina remains on the "upward slide of that curve" with a peak in cases in early May, she said.

McMaster's optimism came the same day President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines for states' use to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions. Trump's plan suggests a two-week downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases and in patients with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

Asked about those recommendations, a leading DHEC doctor said Friday they are being studied to see how they can work in South Carolina

"We certainly would want to see for a sustained period of time, for whatever length, a decrease in cases and symptoms," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consultant for DHEC.

State governments are under pressure to ease COVID-19 economic restrictions amid steep job losses. Protests have broken out in several state capitals. Now one is planned in Columbia on April 24.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

McMaster is facing some decisions over the next few weeks.

Schools: An announcement is coming next week on what happens to schools now closed through the end of April, Walker said.

McMaster is working with state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman to make sure infection rates have dropped enough to prevent a resurgence if students return. They also are examining whether schools have the money and staffing to reboot in-person classes for a short period.

Summer classes were discussed, but are are off the table, Walker said: "No one liked it."

The governor wants to find a way for seniors to have a graduation ceremony, perhaps during the summer.

Dining in/other nonessential businesses: The governor will wait for word from medical experts to resume dining in at restaurants and reopening close-personal contact businesses, including hair stylists and gyms, he ordered closed.

In reopening retailers, McMaster set limits to allow for social distancing, such as a lid on occupancy in stores at five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20 percent occupancy, whichever is less.

Stores allowed to reopen include department stores, flea markets and florists as well as shoe, luggage, book, craft and music shops. Many retailers, including supermarkets, hardware stores and gun shops, have been allowed to remain open during the outbreak.

When it comes to restaurants and close-contact businesses, a task force of public- and private-sector leaders being formed by the governor's office, called Accelerate SC, will offer recommendations.

The task force, which is expected to be announced formally next week, will develop solutions for businesses that can be put in place when state health officials give the go ahead.

Walker expects that approval when DHEC experts "see a trend that satisfies them."

But the governor is anxious.

"It's not lost on him that nearly 300,000 South Carolinians are out of work," Walker said of the monthly tally of jobless claims.

Stay-at-home order: Walker said South Carolina's version of a stay-at-home order was more permissive than other states.

Big box, home improvement, liquor and gun stores were allowed to remain open, as well as churches and other houses of worship, the chief of staff said.

"We put in the least restrictions possible on businesses and the economy so when we came out of this we would be ahead of competitor states by a long shot," Walker said.

The governor will want to make sure his decision to end his orders don't lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

"Once you turn it back on, you can't cut it back off again," Walker said.