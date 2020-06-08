What you need to know to vote in Tuesday's Democratic and Republican primaries

South Carolina voters head to the polls statewide on Tuesday to pick hundreds of Republican and Democratic nominees for local, Statehouse and congressional seats, plus for one U.S. Senate race.

Neither Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, nor any of the other constitutional offices are up; those elections are two years away, in 2022.

Polling places in Tuesday's primaries open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In order to take part, you must be registered already; the application period closed last month. South Carolina does not have Election Day registration.

Here are some tips to make Tuesday go smoother:

Beating the clock: If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

Be patient: Officials are stressing there could be hiccups in the age of the coronavirus. Officials are asking voters to recognize the 6-foot social distancing rule while standing in line and to wear a mask if you have one, though it is not required.

Safety tips: Bring your own pen to sign-in. That way you can avoid handling one that may have been picked up by multiple hands ahead of you.

Also, show your photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them.

Poll managers have received COVID-19 training and supplies to clean common surfaces in the polling place. Managers will wear masks, face shields and gloves. Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations. Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers.

You will be given a cotton swab to make your picks on voting machine screens.

If you have a mail-in absentee ballot: For it to count, it must be received by your county voter registration office no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Options to ensure your vote is counted if you have not mailed it already include personally delivering your ballot to your county voter registration office.

You cannot return your absentee ballot to your polling place. In-person absentee voting ends at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Races to watch: The biggest race in the state is the coastal 1st Congressional District GOP primary that will decide a Republican nominee to take on incumbent Democrat Joe Cunningham.

The candidates are: Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox, Mount Pleasant Town Council member Kathy Landing, state Rep. Nancy Mace, and Bluffton housing official Brad Mole.

Residents from parts of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort counties will decide the nominee.

If no candidate receives better than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election will be held in two weeks, on June 23.

In the GOP U.S. Senate race open to Republican voters statewide, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham faces three challengers: attorney Duke Buckner, retired businessman Michael LaPierre and maritime engineer Joe Reynolds.

Here’s what else you need to know about voting:

Where can I learn more about the candidates on my ballot?

A quick and easy online source is the website assembled by the non-partisan League of Women Voters: Vote411.org.

On the site, you can plug in your address to find which candidates are running to represent your area.

The site includes biographical information on the candidates, as well as position statements.

Where do I vote?

It depends on where you live. Your voting precinct and polling place are determined by your address, and should be listed on your voter registration card.

To check your voting location, go to the State Election Commission website at scvotes.org. On the homepage, click the tab that says “Voters.” Then click “Check your voter registration.”

However, some polling sites have been moved or consolidated for the primary due to coronavirus concerns, so look for any possible switches.

What should I bring to the polls?

To vote in the election, you will need one of the following forms of photo ID:

S.C. driver’s license

U.S. passport

Federal military ID

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

S.C. voter registration card with photo

If you do not have proper photo ID, but are registered to vote, you can cast a provisional ballot.

What are the advisory questions on Republican ballots?

The state Republican Party is asking its voters if they think state law should be changed so that voters have to register by party in the state. Also, if participation in primaries should be closed to only party members.

The question is: "Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?"

The second question asks GOP voters if they believe candidates should be limited to having their names listed only once on the ballot when seeking a particular office.

This is aimed at stopping candidates from being nominated or put up by two parties in the same cycle, such as someone being the nominee of both the Democratic Party and the Working Families Party, or the Republican Party and the Libertarian Party.

The question is: "Should candidates for public office be limited to having their names listed only once on a ballot for any office in each general election (rather than current law, which allows their name to appear multiple times by representing multiple political parties for the same office)?"

The results are advisory; only the full Statehouse can change election law.

South Carolina Democrats do not have a ballot question this year.

What can I expect at the polling place?

Most polling places are familiar gathering hubs such as schools and churches. On Election Day, these locations will be surrounded by a slew of campaign signs for different political races.

As you near your polling place, you may find yourself shaking hands with a candidate or talking to campaign staffers. They are allowed to do that right up to the entrance.

Their signs have to be at least 200 feet from the polling entrance.

Inside the polling place, no campaigning is allowed. Candidates must remove any campaign stickers or buttons they are wearing once they enter a polling place.

No one is allowed to intimidate voters or interfere with the election process. If this happens, alert a poll manager immediately.