What you need to know about SC's coronavirus stay-at-home order

South Carolina finally has a stay-at-home order as coronavirus cases swell.

The order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster does not prevent people from going to work or driving to buy groceries, but violators face fines and jail time for unnecessary activity and travel.

Here is what South Carolinians need to know about the order:

When does the order start and how long does it last?

• Starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday

• Lasts during the state of emergency, which has no set end at the point.

What can I do?

• Go to work

• Visit relatives

• Buy food (including picking up takeout)

• Purchase medicine and other household supplies

• Seek medical help

• Care for pets

• Exercise

• Attend religious services in houses of worship

• Travel to court hearings

• Transport "essential" goods and products (food, water, medicine, medical supplies, fuel, livestock and crops)

Can I go to Easter services this Sunday?

Yes, if your church is open.

McMaster encouraged churches to video-stream Easter worship, but, if they must hold live services, he asked they hold them outdoors or allow for social distancing inside sanctuaries.

What can't I do?

• Travel other than going to work, shopping for necessities or conducting other activities allowed under the order

• Eat-in restaurants

• Use public beach/river accesses

• Gather in groups of 3 or more in a way that threatens public health (does not include work or businesses)

• Attend school classes in person (K-12 through April 30; public colleges through the spring semester)

• Visit nursing homes or prisons

• Visit businesses considered "nonessential" that must close

What businesses are closed for being "nonessential"?

• Night clubs

• Bowling alleys

• Arcades

• Concert venues

• Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers

• Tourist attractions (including museums and aquariums)

• Racetracks

• Indoor children’s play areas

• Adult entertainment venues

• Bingo halls

• Venues operated by social clubs

• Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms

• Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

• Group exercise facilities (including yoga, barre and spin studios)

• Spectator sports

• Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person

• Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

• Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

• Barber shops

• Hair salons

• Waxing salons

• Threading salons

• Nail salons and spas

• Tattoo/body art services

• Tanning salons

• Massage-therapy establishments

• Furniture stores

• Home furnishing stores

• Clothing stores

• Shoe and clothing accessory stores

• Jewelry stores

• Luggage and leather goods stores

• Department stores

• Florists

• Sporting goods stores

• Book stores

• Craft and music stores

What stores can remain open?

These have been mentioned by the governor or listed in executive orders

• Supermarkets

• Hardware and home-improvement stores

• Gun stores

• Restaurants can offer takeout or delivery

• Those not included on "nonessential" lists

Note: Stores can operate to fulfill online or telephone orders

What are the restrictions to limit shoppers in stores?

• No more than five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20 percent of the store's occupancy limit, whichever is less

• Businesses must prevent customers from congregating within six feet of each other

What happens to stay-at-home orders issued in the cities of Charleston, Columbia and Mount Pleasant?

The state order supersedes them, so they are no longer in force

What is the penalty for violating the state stay-at-home order?

Up to $100 fine and up to 30 days in jail