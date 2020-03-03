What SC residents should have in their home in case of coronavirus worst case scenario

National health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say it is likely that widespread transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 will occur.

Over 50 cases have been confirmed in the United States with Georgia announcing two additional COVID-19 cases this week. There are no confirmed cases in South Carolina.

With the growing threat and extended isolation periods, there are supplies and activities South Carolina residents should consider in preparation.

One of them is saving a two-week supply of water and food, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's pandemic advice. COVID-19 symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure. Those symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Joan Culley, an emergency preparedness researcher and former professor with the University of South Carolina, said that regardless of an emergency, people should always have a week or two of food and water supplies available.

“You don’t necessarily want to have to go out to the store," she said.

The same goes for prescription medications. People should always have access to at a least a one week supply of their prescription medication, she said.

If a person were in a situation where they had to sit in an airport or hotel for a day or two, they would want a reliable supply of their medication.

DHS also recommends people make sure they have nonprescription medications on hand. This can include cold medicines, pain relievers and stomach remedies.

Frequent hand-washing has been listed as one of the best ways for the general public to protect themselves from the virus. Experts are advising residents to make sure they have a supply of antibacterial soap.

“Because soap is medicine," said Dr. Lee Biggs, the chief medical officer for Trident Health.

SCEMD Family Emergency Kit Recommendations Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and extra water for pets

Garbage bags

Moist towelettes

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Activities for children

The CDC recommends people designate a specific room that could separate healthy household members from those who have been infected. They should monitor and plan care for household members who have a greater risk of complications.

With the COVID-19, the CDC said older patients and people with underlying medical conditions could be at risk of more serious complications.

They advise creating a list of organizations that could help with things like health care resources, mental health services and food supplies. DHS recommends people have copies or access to electronic versions of their health records.

In general, Culley said outside of an isolation, residents can approach getting supplies almost similarly to how they would get emergency supplies for a hurricane.

“It would be the same as I would do for any emergency," she said.

People should monitor the S.C. Emergency Management Division and the CDC websites for information, officials advise.